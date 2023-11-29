Hallandale Beach Event Series, Part of SOBEWFF®, to include Festival of Lights Themed Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience, and Celebrity Chef Dinner with Chris Valdes and Georgina Sulle at KAO Bar & Grill

News provided by

Hallandale Beach CRA

29 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

February 23 – 24, 2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) is proud to again host South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) Hallandale Beach Event Series on Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24, 2024. The much-anticipated series will showcase the City's eclectic international food scene and spotlight the City's focus on culture and art.

"We're thrilled to represent Broward County with our Celebrity Chef Dinner and Food and Groove for another year to highlight the diverse culinary talent we have in Hallandale Beach," said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and CRA Executive Director of the City of Hallandale Beach. "Large-scale events like SOBEWFF shine a light on our food, arts, and entertainment destination and promote the flavors and culture of Hallandale Beach which significantly contributes to the economic progress of the City. We are excited for foodies near and far to discover all that we have to offer."

Celebrity Chefs Chris Valdes and Georgina Sulle will kick off the weekend with a dinner experience like no other on February 23, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at KAO Bar & Grill (11 NE 1st Avenue) in the heart of the City's District 8. Chef Valdes, host of Cooking with Chris, is bringing Caribbean flavors with a touch of modern influences while KAO Executive Chef Sulle will infuse the dinner with her Argentinian classics like tablitas (grilled platters), Argentine-style pizzas, and an extensive meat collection. KAO Bar & Grill is a two-story unique concept of a shipping container restaurant, hand-painted by artist Falopapas. Tickets for this event are $225 per person and attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are available online at www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com. https://bit.ly/kao24

The spotlight event, Food & Groove, will be held on February 24, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pegasus Park at Gulfstream Village (901 S. Federal Highway). The enchanting "Festival of Lights" themed evening will feature local art, music, interactive entertainment, and local restaurants with celebrated chefs showcasing creative international cuisines inspired by Turkey, Spain, and Italy, among others. The food, art, and wine experience will include delicious Kosher and vegan options as well. Tickets to Food & Groove are $75 and available online at www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com.

More than 25 local restaurants participated during the 2023 event, and the City looks forward to welcoming them back again during the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove.

For more information on the Hallandale Beach Event Series, please visit www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

SOURCE Hallandale Beach CRA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.