Hallandale Beach Event Series, Part of SOBEWFF®, to include Festival of Lights Themed Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience, and Celebrity Chef Dinner with Chris Valdes and Georgina Sulle at KAO Bar & Grill

February 23 – 24, 2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) is proud to again host South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) Hallandale Beach Event Series on Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24, 2024. The much-anticipated series will showcase the City's eclectic international food scene and spotlight the City's focus on culture and art.

"We're thrilled to represent Broward County with our Celebrity Chef Dinner and Food and Groove for another year to highlight the diverse culinary talent we have in Hallandale Beach," said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and CRA Executive Director of the City of Hallandale Beach. "Large-scale events like SOBEWFF shine a light on our food, arts, and entertainment destination and promote the flavors and culture of Hallandale Beach which significantly contributes to the economic progress of the City. We are excited for foodies near and far to discover all that we have to offer."

Celebrity Chefs Chris Valdes and Georgina Sulle will kick off the weekend with a dinner experience like no other on February 23, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at KAO Bar & Grill (11 NE 1st Avenue) in the heart of the City's District 8. Chef Valdes, host of Cooking with Chris, is bringing Caribbean flavors with a touch of modern influences while KAO Executive Chef Sulle will infuse the dinner with her Argentinian classics like tablitas (grilled platters), Argentine-style pizzas, and an extensive meat collection. KAO Bar & Grill is a two-story unique concept of a shipping container restaurant, hand-painted by artist Falopapas. Tickets for this event are $225 per person and attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are available online at www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com. https://bit.ly/kao24

The spotlight event, Food & Groove, will be held on February 24, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pegasus Park at Gulfstream Village (901 S. Federal Highway). The enchanting "Festival of Lights" themed evening will feature local art, music, interactive entertainment, and local restaurants with celebrated chefs showcasing creative international cuisines inspired by Turkey, Spain, and Italy, among others. The food, art, and wine experience will include delicious Kosher and vegan options as well. Tickets to Food & Groove are $75 and available online at www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com.

More than 25 local restaurants participated during the 2023 event, and the City looks forward to welcoming them back again during the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove.

For more information on the Hallandale Beach Event Series, please visit www.hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

SOURCE Hallandale Beach CRA