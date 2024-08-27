Hallandale Beach to Host "Hallandale Eats" Restaurant Weeks September 16-30, 2024

Whether you are a first-time visitor or long-time resident, Hallandale Eats promises an unforgettable culinary adventure

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach and the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) proudly announce the return of the much-anticipated Hallandale Eats restaurant weeks, part of the BE Local initiative. From September 16-30, 2024, South Florida foodies can indulge in diverse culinary delights and discover their new favorite local restaurants, while enjoying exclusive deals and special menus designed to celebrate the vibrant food culture of Hallandale Beach.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Hallandale Eats restaurant initiative, which is more than just two weeks of specials at our local restaurants," said Dr. Jeremy Earle, Hallandale Beach City Manager and CRA Executive Director. "Hallandale Eats allows visitors to taste the incredible culinary talent we have in our city and strengthens our local business economy, while putting Hallandale Beach on the map as a premier dining destination in South Florida."

Participating restaurants will feature pre-fixed menus, special deals, and discounts available for dine-in, to-go, or delivery services. This 15-day initiative provides everyone, from the most discerning palates to casual diners, an excellent opportunity to try a variety of cuisines at accessible prices.

Participating Restaurants:

7 Spices Restaurant & Café - 701 N Federal Highway, Suite 101

Amsterdam Hallandale -100 S. Federal Highway

-100 S. Federal Highway Arahova Milano's - 613W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Unit 7

Casa Crudo - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 109

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar – 701 N. Federal Highway

Dr. Limón Ceviche Bar - 801 N Federal Highway Suite 107

El TAYTA Peruvian Restaurant - 1721 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Flashback Diner - 220 S Federal Highway

Gioia Italy - 701 N Federal Highway, Suite 112

Holyshakes - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 110

Juice Mafia - 801 N Federal Highway

Marash Turkish Cuisine - 710 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 106

Marcos Pizza - 701 W Hallandale Beach Blvd

- 701 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Matteos Trattoria -1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Café - 601 North Federal Highway, Suite 112

Moises Bakery - 115 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Pastinos Pastas & Vinos - 645 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Suite 101

Piola -1703 E Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The Blues Burgers - 5150 NW 99th Ave

The Juicy Seafood – 1430 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd

The Wagyu House by Meat N' Bone - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 113

Tu Pizza - 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 26

- 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 26 Wapo Taco - 1955 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 1

Yardhouse - 601 Silks Run, Suite 1490

Restaurant goers can have even more fun by scanning QR codes displayed at each restaurant to log their visits in a digital passport. The more restaurants you visit during Hallandale Eats, the more chances to win a prize!

For more information about the participating restaurants and to view their Hallandale Eats offers, please visit https://bit.ly/HallandaleEats2024.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

About the City of Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the community in a fiscally responsible manner by providing superior services that meet the needs of our residents and businesses, as well as planning for their future needs through continued communication. For more information, please visit https://www.cohb.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

