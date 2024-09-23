Hallandale Eats Restaurant Weeks Extended Through Sunday, October 13, 2024

Whether you are a first-time visitor or long-time resident, Hallandale Eats promises an unforgettable culinary adventure

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach and the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency proudly announce the Hallandale Eats restaurant weeks will be extended through Sunday, October 13, 2024.

"The Hallandale Eats program has become a cornerstone of our city's efforts to boost economic development and we're thrilled by the overwhelming response from restaurant goers, prompting us to extend the program for an extra two weeks," said Faith Phinn, Deputy Executive Director of the Hallandale CRA. "The extended event allows even more people to experience Hallandale's incredible culinary offerings and enjoy exclusive deals and special menus, while directly benefiting our small businesses."

Since the start on September 16, more than 20 participating restaurants have been featuring pre-fixed menus, special deals, and discounts available for dine-in, to-go, or delivery services. The extended restaurant weeks allow diners to experience more Hallandale Beach eateries and destinations throughout the City like Atlantic Village, District 8, and Gulfstream Park.

Now in its third edition, this year's month-long event has introduced several new perks to enhance the dining experience, including Uber/Lyft codes available in select areas for easy and affordable transportation, as well as the City's free transportation on the Cloud, one of the largest zero emission electric bus fleets in South Florida, with convenient drop-off points near participating restaurants.

Restaurant goers can also scan QR codes displayed at each restaurant to log their visits in a digital passport. The more restaurants visited during Hallandale Eats, the more chances to win a prize!

Participating Restaurants:

7 Spices Restaurant & Café - 701 N Federal Highway, Suite 101

Amsterdam Hallandale -100 S. Federal Highway

-100 S. Federal Highway Arahova Milano's - 613W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Unit 7

Casa Crudo - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 109

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar – 701 N. Federal Highway

Dr. Limón Ceviche Bar - 801 N Federal Highway Suite 107

El TAYTA Peruvian Restaurant - 1721 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Flashback Diner - 220 S Federal Highway

Gioia Italy - 701 N Federal Highway, Suite 112

Holyshakes - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 110

Juice Mafia - 801 N Federal Highway

Marash Turkish Cuisine - 710 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 106

Marcos Pizza - 701 W Hallandale Beach Blvd

- 701 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Matteos Trattoria -1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Café - 601 North Federal Highway, Suite 112

Moises Bakery - 115 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Pastinos Pastas & Vinos - 645 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Suite 101

Piola -1703 E Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The Blues Burgers - 5150 NW 99th Ave

The Juicy Seafood – 1430 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd

The Wagyu House by Meat N' Bone - 601 N Federal Highway, Suite 113

Tu Pizza - 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 26

- 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 26 Wapo Taco - 1955 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 1

Yardhouse - 601 Silks Run, Suite 1490

For more information about the participating restaurants and to view their Hallandale Eats offers, please visit https://bit.ly/HallandaleEats2024.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

About the City of Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the community in a fiscally responsible manner by providing superior services that meet the needs of our residents and businesses, as well as planning for their future needs through continued communication. For more information, please visit https://www.cohb.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

