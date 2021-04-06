Hallaron Advertising Agency expands digital marketing services with Philadelphia-based Vici Media

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallaron, a full-service advertising agency specializing in branding and integrated advertising campaigns, announces its collaboration with Vici Media Inc., a national digital marketing and media services company based in Philadelphia, PA.

Vici Media specializes in developing digital revenues for nearly 200 ad agencies and media companies in the U.S., serving 3 billion digital ad impressions annually. The company was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2020. Vici Media will work closely with Hallaron to create digital strategies, media planning, reporting, and optimization of online ad campaigns.

"Our collaboration with Vici Media recasts our agency digital offering. Now we have the scale and specific digital expertise to manage online ad campaigns for our clients. We can focus on what we do best which is advertising strategy and creative ideas while Vici helps us and our clients with targeted digital advertising. Nobody is doing it better than Vici," said Mike Hallaron, agency founder and owner.

These enhanced digital capabilities allow Hallaron to serve ad campaigns for their clients online and across mobile devices, whether at home, the office, shopping, or on the go. Vici Media pioneered social mirroring which casts ads from social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram to targeted customers who meet desired behavioral or geographic characteristics.

"Social mirroring leverages the familiarity of popular channels like Facebook so we can serve specific ads of interest to very specific, proven buyers," explained Hallaron. "We can also identify very select Amazon shoppers and get our clients' ads in front of them on their browser, tablet, or mobile phone."

Hallaron was named to Houston Business Journal's prestigious Fast 100 list of the fastest growing privately-held companies in 2019 and 2020.

Vici Media's Managing Partner Todd Schumacher said, "Vici Media is thrilled to work with such a fast growing agency who shares our commitment to bringing the best solutions and results to clients."

Hallaron Advertising Agency is an award-winning full-service ad agency in The Woodlands, Texas. Since 2003, the agency has worked closely with clients developing marketing strategy and creating memorable advertising campaigns. Hallaron helps refine and expand winning brands focused on increasing sales and business growth for B2C, B2B, and DTC markets. Visit www.hallaron.com to learn more.

