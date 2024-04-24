Hallcon Recruits Lloyd Ickes as Senior Director of EV Infrastructure

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon Corporation, the leading national provider of mobility and infrastructure services in North America, proudly announces that Lloyd Ickes has joined the organization as Senior Director of EV Infrastructure. Lloyd will lead the execution of the company's electric vehicle (EV) initiatives, including oversight of the construction of new EV Operation Centers (EVOCs), support for client transitions to sustainable fleets, and the launch of innovative EV services.

Lloyd brings over 25 years of experience managing multimillion-dollar commercial construction and EV infrastructure projects to Hallcon. His proficiency in engineering and expertise in charging infrastructure has enabled the successful completion of complex EV construction projects across North America with organizations including First Student, Polarium, 7-Eleven, and Electrify America.

"Adding Lloyd to our team is a significant milestone for Hallcon as we develop a complete range of turnkey EV infrastructure services," stated Hallcon CEO John R. Stoiber. "Lloyd's experience and leadership are vital to ensuring that our clients are equipped for seamless transitions to electric fleets. We are also excited for his leadership in advancing our large-scale EV infrastructure projects."

Having established a vision in 2017 for sustainable transportation services, Hallcon is committed to expanding its EV infrastructure capabilities and service offerings to help clients as they prepare their transition to sustainable transportation programs. Hallcon assists organizations in navigating the complicated process of fleet electrification with a broad range of expertise in EV operations, engineering, infrastructure, charge management, and EV analytics.

"I am thrilled to join Hallcon, an established industry leader in turnkey EV services," states Lloyd Ickes. "Hallcon's reputation, resources, and reach mean that we will be able to make significant reductions in our clients' carbon footprints. I am excited to spearhead the development of large-scale, state-of-the-art EV projects, and my focus will be on working closely with Hallcon's CEO to launch a comprehensive suite of services that streamline the management of EV fleets and infrastructure."

About Hallcon Corporation

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals and healthcare, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, transportation brokerage services, technology integration, data analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement. To learn more about Hallcon and its turnkey mobility and infrastructure solutions, please visit www.hallcon.com.

