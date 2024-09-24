Halle Berry's Respin and Menopause Pioneer Joylux Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intimate Health & Wellness

Debuts with innovative, "life-changing" products to improve intimate health for women around the world

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joylux, the global leader in intimate wellness, and Respin, the women's midlife wellness brand founded by Academy Award-winning actress, filmmaker, entrepreneur and advocate Halle Berry, announce a global multi-facetted partnership to bring solutions to the 60 million peri/post-menopausal women suffering from common intimate health issues. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they work together to destigmatize the taboo of intimate health with science-backed solutions that empower women to take control of their health. The partnership kicks off with the introduction of two innovative products– a new intimacy gel and a special edition award-winning vFit Plus device.

Colette Courtion, founder and CEO Joylux and Halle Berry Halle Berry holding a bottle of LET'S SPIN

This collaboration highlights the vital role of intimate health in women's overall well-being and underscores the shared goal of improving women's lives - menopause-related estrogen decline causes vaginal dryness in over 50% of women, impacting intimate health, emotional well-being and relationships. Halle Berry is a passionate advocate for women's health, especially concerning menopause. Through Respin and its community, Berry's goal is to provide women with both support and access to a vibrant community as well as an array of high-quality, science-backed products that will help women transition through midlife with ease and confidence - with a focus on connection, menopause and female longevity.

After facing a painful intimate experience with her partner and a misdiagnosis that left her searching for answers, Berry found Joylux and experienced the benefits of the company's scientifically backed, Ob-Gyn designed product approach firsthand. Inspired by her positive results, she decided to invest in and partner with Joylux through her Respin platform to collaborate on products that will enhance intimacy for women and couples - starting with a one-of-a-kind intimacy gel, LET'S SPIN.

"When I realized that the product I needed wasn't on the market, I decided to make it myself. We've been hard at work for the past year with Joylux Ob-Gyn, Dr. Sarah de la Torre developing and testing LET'S SPIN intimacy gel. We've perfected the formulation by using all clean ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and aloe, and making it pH-balanced for delicate intimate tissue. This product has changed my life," said Respin Founder Halle Berry.

Consumers are also embracing LET'S SPIN's- pre-launch study* results reported 97% of women felt it enhanced comfort and 94% found it soothing and enjoyable to use, with 93% experiencing more pleasure as a result of use. While created with midlife women's evolving needs in mind, LET'S SPIN is also a product that elevates intimacy for everyone - no matter their gender, age or life stage.

Colette Courtion, Founder and CEO of Joylux shares, "After years of dedication to developing products that enhance women's lives, receiving the call from Halle and Respin was very validating. With Halle's powerful voice, advocacy, and Respin platform we're positioned to amplify our message and reach millions more women that want to advance their health and wellbeing. LET'S SPIN is a product for everyone."

Together, Respin and Joylux are transforming the way women approach menopause by offering home-use products that address the unique intimate challenges they face.

Debuting products:

LET'S SPIN Intimacy Gel ($45 MSRP)

Experience unparalleled hydration, comfort and pleasure with our ultra-premium gel packaged in a beautifully designed, recyclable glass bottle designed by Respin in partnership with EstablishedNYC. Infused with hyaluronic acid, a natural hydrator renowned for its ability to attract and retain moisture, and soothing aloe vera, this gel enhances intimate moments. Formulated with all clean, ingredients that are free of parabens, PEGs and glycerin, and pH-balanced for delicate skin, enjoy a silky, smooth elevated intimate experience While created with midlife women's evolving needs in mind, LET'S SPIN is also a product that elevates intimacy for everyone - no matter their gender, age or life stage.

Respin x Joylux vFit Plus Red Light Intimate Wellness Device ($495 MSRP)

This special edition menopause kit features the award-winning, Ob-Gyn-designed, intimate wellness device vFit Plus in a custom chrome finish, paired with a distinctive silver storage bag. All of this comes neatly packaged in Halle's signature Respin box, designed by Respin in partnership with EstablishedNYC, complete with a personal message from her. Previously available only through doctors, the app connected vFit Plus device utilizes our most advanced red-light technology for pelvic floor health and wellness. Experience noticeable improvements within just a few weeks, all from the comfort and privacy of home with this smart, clinically validated, hormone-free wellness device.

The RESPIN X JOYLUX LET'S SPIN intimacy gel ($45) and vFit+ red-light intimate wellness device ($495) will be available for purchase starting September 24, 2024 on joylux.com and through online retailers this fall, including Respin, Nordstrom.com, Bloomingdales.com, Ulta.com, Neimanmarcus.com, Goop.com Amazon.com, and select physician offices. It will also be available internationally in Canada and the United Kingdom with select partners.

HALLE BERRY IMAGERY: HERE (Credit: Jake Rosenberg)

PRODUCT IMAGERY: HERE (Credit: Douglas Evans)

ABOUT JOYLUX

Joylux enhances women's intimate health with noninvasive, effective, and affordable solutions for various life stages, from motherhood to menopause. Their comprehensive approach ensures intimate health is a vital component of overall well-being. Joylux offers advanced devices, science-based products, educational tools, and community platforms for "below-the-belt health." As a leading women's wellness and menopause brand, Joylux offers a platform of life-changing solutions with high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address intimate health concerns. By combining science-based products with access to education, health data, and community, they strive to deliver better health outcomes. Their mission is to help women find light in their lives, from motherhood to menopause. (*Study results on file.)

ABOUT RESPIN

Respin is the first female longevity brand to sit at the intersection of science, technology, and community in building solutions that not only support women through menopause but also enhance their quality of life, paving the way for a future where midlife health is not just managed but celebrated. Respin is anchored in storytelling for women in all stages of their midlife journey. With our founder Halle Berry championing a new conversation around menopause and culture, we are inspiring and aligning a passionate community with a robust technology stack and integrated curated marketplace of products laser-targeted to meet the needs of the modern, vibrant woman who deserves more.

SOURCE Joylux