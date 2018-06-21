Hallite Expands Product Distribution in Asia

"Hallite's Partnership with MO tech Co., Ltd. enhances our strategic ability to serve Asia, especially Japan where domestic and overseas shipments of tractors, hydraulic excavators and other machines are likely to reach 2.4 trillion yen ($22.4 billion) for fiscal 2018," said John Curtis, Hallite Global Managing Director and Divisional Finance Director for FAST (Fenner Advanced Sealing Technologies). "This also positions us to better serve a strong construction and agricultural machinery market seeking a mix of high-performance, off-the-shelf fluid power sealing products and engineered solutions."

Key Hallite products to be distributed by MO tech Co., Ltd. in response to regional demand include 506 wear rings, OptiSeal® low-friction, spring-energized seals, rotary seals and large diameter custom-seals designed in Hallite's Shanghai factory.

"We are pleased to offer Hallite products because of their reputation globally for fluid power sealing reliability and technology excellence," said Mr. Yuzuru Takahashi Managing Director of MO tech Co., Ltd. "Our customers depend on us for quality products with superior capability, and Hallite gives us the advantage to continue offering our end-users the best sealing solutions available to help them achieve optimal equipment performance and productivity."

About Hallite

Hallite is a leading manufacturer of high-performance fluid power sealing solutions. Hallite offers a broad range of catalog products, OEM custom-molded and machined designs, and custom on-demand machining capabilities from design to shipment. For more than 110 years Hallite has manufactured fluid power hydraulic and pneumatic seals, wiper seals, O-rings, rod and piston seals, bearings, and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts for a variety of markets. These include mining, construction and infrastructure, agriculture, general industrial and material handling, oil and gas, and aerospace. Operating in strategic geographies throughout Asia Pacific, Western Europe and North America, Hallite is a member of the Fenner PLC Group of companies. For more information about Hallite, visit https://hallite.com.

