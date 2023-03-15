Hallite Launches a New Low Friction Rod Seal, Precision Bearings, and Redesigned Piston Seal at IFPE

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallite hosted a press conference today showcasing the new 683 low friction rod seal, 565 precision bearings, and the 777 piston seal. The event was held in the company's booth S-82240 at the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).

Attendees had the opportunity to experience the latest products up close, learn more about their features, and interact with Hallite hydraulic fluid power specialists. The three new products help spotlight Hallite's commitment to innovation, education, product testing, and sustainability.

"We recognize that sustainability has never been a more relevant, important, or debated topic," said Andrew Iddeson, Global Technical Director for Hallite. "So, by optimizing our manufacturing processes, we reduce waste and optimize product deliverables. This is the case with the design of the 565, which is a new range of Hallite bearings."

The 565 is innovative in its availability in sustainable materials, such as certain advanced polymers and renewably sourced nylons. It will also be available in reinforced polyoxymethylene (POM) for applications that operate in water-based fluids. The 683 low friction rod seal is an asymmetric single-lipped rod seal designed with precision-trimmed sealing lips to provide a dry sealing solution in light and medium-duty applications. Its design provides low friction to help lower fuel consumption, reduce emissions and optimize performance.

Finally, the 777 reintroduces the double-acting, energized piston seal. It has been redesigned to include imperial sizes to fit a range of industry-standard grooves. In addition, it is now available in more cost-effective material options for less demanding applications.

For more information and access to an On-Demand Webinar featuring today's press conference content, visit Hallite's IFPE press kit page at: https://hallite.com/ifpe2023/.

About Hallite

Hallite is a Michelin Group company and the global fluid power industry's specialist partner in hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions. Since 1903, Hallite has manufactured specialist engineering components, mainly seals. Hallite manufactures and supplies rod and piston seals, wipers and scrapers, O-rings, bearings, and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts. Markets served by Hallite include mining, construction/off-highway, agriculture, oil and gas fluid power, industrial machines, telescopic, and mechanical/material handling. For more information, visit https://hallite.com and follow us on Linkedin .

Contacts:

Flavia Richards, Global Marketing Manager Shanta Mauney Hallite Seals International Ltd. Public Relations for Hallite Seals +44208 481 8307 281.804.8900 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Hallite