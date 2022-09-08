Hallmark Abstract Service Ranked #1 in 2022 Best Title Company Category by Long Island Business News Readers

The firm has over a decade's worth of experience providing title insurance for commercial and residential real estate purchases, as well as mortgage refinances, in New York State

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Abstract Service has been ranked #1 in the 2022 Best Title Company category by Long Island Business News. This prestigious award relies on the recommendation of readers who vote for top-performing companies in the Long Island market, based on their own experiences using their services.

In a statement released by the firm today, the company's CEO, Michael Haltman, thanked all the readers who participated by casting their votes, and he also promised to continue upholding the excellent standards of service that have brought them to this honor.

"We are delighted to be the recipient of this year's Long Island Business News award for Best Title Company, and Hallmark Abstract Service offers our deepest gratitude to everyone who voted for us! And for those who have never worked with our firm, we would love to speak with you, describe the way we do business, and hopefully work to earn your vote in 2023." - Michael Haltman, CEO, Hallmark Abstract Service.

Established in 2008, Hallmark Abstract Service possesses over a decades worth of experience in providing title insurance for commercial and residential real estate purchases, as well as mortgage refinances, in New York State. Underwriting through the Fidelity Family of title insurance companies and AmTrust National Title Insurance, the firm also provides a mobile application that allows users to create a title insurance bill for a home with any purchase price and mortgage amount, in any town or city across New York State.

Driven to continually uphold the best standards of service in the sector, Hallmark Abstract Service maintains a laser focus on protecting New York State commercial and residential real property buyers in what could potentially be the largest financial commitment of their lives! To learn more about the company, please visit the Hallmark Abstract Service website, or call us, via the contact info below.

Media Contact:

Hallmark Abstract Service

Michael Haltman

https://www.hallmarkabstractllc.com/

[email protected]

(516) 741-4723

