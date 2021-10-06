Hallmark Breaks Ground on Expansion in Missouri

"Hallmark's decision to grow in Missouri is a true testament to our state's position as a leader in distribution and logistics," said Governor Mike Parson. "Our strategic location in the center of the United States provides companies like Hallmark with easy access to global markets. We are proud to be the home of Hallmark's headquarters, and we will continue to provide Missouri businesses with the tools they need to be successful in the state."

"Hallmark's decision to grow in Missouri is a true testament to our position as a leader in distribution and logistics."

The new facility is an expansion of the current Liberty distribution center, which is less than one mile away. It will grow the company's footprint in Liberty by 50 percent.

"This expansion is an incredible milestone for our business, and we are excited about the potential this unlocks for us in the years to come," said Scott Collignon, Hallmark's Vice President of Logistics. "We will create new job opportunities as well as new capabilities to meet the expectations of our customers who continue to shop for our products in-stores and online."

Liberty sits just outside of Kansas City and provides companies like Hallmark with a central location to help products reach customers quickly and efficiently. During today's groundbreaking, local real estate developers explained that there is still room for other companies to join the growing list of businesses in Liberty.

"Opus is excited to be working on Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, a multi-building Class A development which will meet the demand for additional industrial space in the Northland market," said Joe Downs, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Opus. "Hallmark will occupy Building A, an 847,475-square-foot distribution center, to optimize its operations. Buildings B and C include a 572,000 square feet cross dock building and a 293,000 square feet rear load building, respectively. Each can be customized for a prospective tenant's needs."

Newmark Zimmer assisted Hallmark with the site selection process for this new facility. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Hallmark's first Liberty distribution center, and the new one is slated to open in 2023.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2007, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 28,000+ new jobs, $1.4 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3.6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media contact: Janelle Higgins, [email protected]

SOURCE Missouri Partnership

Related Links

www.missouripartnership.com

