Hallmark Business Connections Sells Gift Card & Incentives Segment to Focus Exclusively on Greeting Cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Business Connections, the business-to-business subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc., that helps businesses create personalized connections with their employees and customers through greeting cards and incentive awards, has sold the incentives portion of its business to InComm, Inc., a leader in the payment industry.

The greeting card segment of Hallmark Business Connections will continue operations of its core business as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc., focused on helping companies looking to improve their marketing, customer experience, and employee engagement through personalized greeting cards.

InComm will honor all outstanding gift card and incentive awards issued prior to the sale. The awards never expire and can be redeemed at any time. InComm encourages redeemers to follow the instructions on their physical or digital awards in order to complete the gift card redemption process.

For more information about Hallmark Business Connections, please visit HallmarkBusinessConnections.com.

About Hallmark Business Connections

Hallmark Business Connections is the business-to-business subsidiary of the iconic Hallmark Cards brand. We leverage more than 100 years of Hallmark heritage, creativity and innovation in the business arena to provide meaningful, memorable and measurable solutions that strengthen business relationships. Hallmark Business Connections is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with locations in Duluth, Minnesota, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 28,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards and gift wrap in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops. Hallmark Retail operates 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts sells a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

