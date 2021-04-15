Hallmark Encourages Everyday Acts of Caring, Announces One Million Card Giveaway to Inspire People to Reach Out

Starting today, consumers can visit Hallmark.com/ShareCaring to request a free three-pack of greeting cards from Hallmark's Real Stories collection, a curated selection of greetings and gifts designed to help consumers show encouragement, support or appreciation for a loved one. By giving away card packs, Hallmark seeks to inspire consumers to send cards as a simple act of caring, showing others they are there for them, no matter the circumstance. This limited time offer is available while supplies last and marks Hallmark's latest effort to inundate the world with caring. To date, more than 6 million cards have been given away since the first giveaway which occurred in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know people who are going through hard times, challenges and transitions," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Cards. "It's important to show up during the hard times as that's when we need each other the most. Having someone acknowledge what you're going through can make all the difference. Plus, how close you feel to your friends and family plays a huge part in your happiness as well."

Understanding that unexpected acts of caring can make all the difference, Hallmark introduced the Real Stories collection to help consumers support their loved ones through a wide range of "real life" experiences – from difficult and bittersweet situations to joyful new beginnings. Gifts and greetings in the collection are categorized into three primary sentiments:

Encourage: Cheer each other on to make it through the tough times and celebrate accomplishments. This selection of greeting cards and gifts helps you lift up the people in your life and recognize the stories they are living on their journey.

Cheer each other on to make it through the tough times and celebrate accomplishments. This selection of greeting cards and gifts helps you lift up the people in your life and recognize the stories they are living on their journey. Support: Express sympathy, encouragement, care, hope or empathy for times when a loved one is facing grief (such as losing a loved one), an on-going difficult time (receiving a medical diagnosis), the challenges of everyday life (experiencing relationship issues), or one of life's bittersweet moments (like becoming an empty nester). It is important to recognize that hard times last long after the initial event, and it's important to show up and support.

Express sympathy, encouragement, care, hope or empathy for times when a loved one is facing grief (such as losing a loved one), an on-going difficult time (receiving a medical diagnosis), the challenges of everyday life (experiencing relationship issues), or one of life's bittersweet moments (like becoming an empty nester). It is important to recognize that hard times last long after the initial event, and it's important to show up and support. Appreciate: Show gratitude, love, compliments or joy for someone who is starting a new path, entering a new stage of life, or is simply there for you every step of the way.

Greetings and gifts from Hallmark's Real Stories collection serve as tangible expressions of love and support that can be revisited throughout the years. The Real Stories collection is available on Hallmark.com and in Hallmark Gold Crown stores. See stories of encouragement, support and appreciation at Hallmark.com/real-stories and share your own using #CareEnough and #CardsDoMore.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com/

