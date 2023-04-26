Hallmark Homecare Expands to South Charlotte

Industry-Disrupting Homecare Company Offers Lower Cost, Greater Control, and Consistency of Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Homecare, LLC is proud to announce its recent expansion to South Charlotte. The newest office of this rapidly growing recruiting and matchmaking service does the work of finding, screening, and matching high quality, independent caregivers with seniors seeking in-home assistance with activities of daily living.

Hallmark Homecare

Many families of seniors seeking in-home care struggle to find affordable, reliable, and quality services enabling the senior to stay independent at home. Increasing labor shortages, governmental regulations, and burdensome labor laws have placed severe pressure on traditional senior care agencies nationwide, escalating the cost of care and leaving many individuals underserved. Leveraging improvements in technology, preferred access to talent, and an innovative approach, Hallmark's differentiated model makes it advantageous, in many cases, to cut out the agency "middleman" and hire independent caregivers directly.

Steve Everhart, president and founder of Hallmark Homecare, commented: "I founded Hallmark Homecare in 2013 to solve the challenges the senior care industry faced. This rapidly growing industry has been crippled by caregiver shortages and increasing costs of care. Hallmark Homecare was born as an alternative, streamlined approach that provides a win-win-win for seniors, caregivers, and local offices. South Charlotte will benefit tremendously from our pioneering approach. From a family that has served others in healthcare for generations, Philip has enthusiastically embraced our mission."

Philip Marxen, owner and managing partner of Hallmark Homecare's South Charlotte office, added: "I'm proud to join Hallmark Homecare and deliver South Charlotte with a powerful new option to meet rapidly growing demand for in-home, senior care. The mission is to empower seniors to maximize their quality of life by remaining independent in their homes. The Hallmark Homecare model is uniquely positioned to achieve this mission while more equitably compensating compassionate caregivers for their life-changing work – higher compensation enables us to attract the very best. While care from traditional agencies is often administered through a daily or weekly rotation of employees, the Hallmark model delivers seniors the consistency and quality necessary to thrive in the comfort of their own homes. Even with higher compensation to diligent caregivers, lower overhead enables us to offer a comprehensive caregiving solution at more affordable rates."

Hallmark Homecare provides families with a one-of-a-kind solution to their senior care needs, with such benefits as:

Affordability – Clients typically realize meaningful savings compared to traditional alternatives.

Clients typically realize meaningful savings compared to traditional alternatives. Greater Control & Improved Continuity of Care – Clients directly select their caregiver(s), services, and schedule, so they see the same caregiver each time and develop desired routines.

– Clients directly select their caregiver(s), services, and schedule, so they see the same caregiver each time and develop desired routines. Experienced & Credentialed Independent Caregivers – Caregiver satisfaction is elevated by higher pay, preferred hours, and shorter commutes, enabling Hallmark to offer clients a larger pool of "cream of the crop" caregivers from which to choose.

To contact your local Hallmark Homecare office, call (980) 202-2224 or e-mail [email protected]. More information on the company is available at www.hallmarkhomecare.com/southcharlotte.

SOURCE Empowered Elder, LLC (DBA Hallmark Homecare)