Hallmark Mahogany Announces Mahogany Honors, an Awards Experience, on April 28 with special guest, Award-Winning Musician, Actress and Entrepreneur Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Mahogany Honors is an experience curated to uplift & empower Black women trailblazers, community leaders, cultural icons, unsung heroes and more that will take place in Atlanta, GA with celebrated honorees Pinky Cole Hayes, Egypt Sherrod, Tammy Franklin, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, Alex Ebanks and more.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Mahogany is excited to announce its awards experience, Mahogany Honors. The event will be held at the InterContinental Buckhead, located in metro Atlanta, GA on Sunday, April 28. Mahogany Honors is designed to honor and celebrate Black women who have a positive impact on the lives of Black women & the Black community across the generations.

Attendees will leave feeling inspired, uplifted, and affirmed by the distinguished group of honorees. Tickets are available now at Mahogany.com.

"At Mahogany, in all that we create we are intentional in being a gathering place for Black women to connect with each other, celebrate their culture, sisterhood and community," said Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany. "With our Mahogany Honors awards experience this Spring, we are honored to deepen our commitment to champion curated spaces that acknowledge and affirm the unique experiences and contributions of Black women."

McDonald's is joining Mahogany Honors as a presenting sponsor and is excited to support as part of its ongoing commitment to the African American Community.

Attendees will leave feeling inspired, uplifted, and affirmed by the distinguished group of honorees. Tickets are available now at Mahogany.com. Multiple ticket levels are available - General Admission, VIP, and Platinum – both for individuals and tables.

Learn more about the event including vendor and sponsorship opportunities at Mahogany.com.

About Hallmark Mahogany

For nearly 40 years, Hallmark Mahogany has built a relationship of trust with the Black community by honoring, celebrating, and supporting emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones.

In December 2021, Mahogany introduced Mahogany.com, a lifestyle destination where Black women can trust that their unique stories will be told, their truths will be heard and honored, and their collective culture celebrated through the vibrant spectrum of their individual experiences and launched its e-commerce site in September 2022.

Through entertainment initiatives with Hallmark Media, Mahogany introduced its first movie franchise in August 2022 with more debuting each year. In August 2023, Mahogany and Hallmark Media announced its first, all-new original scripted podcast series.

Hallmark Mahogany's gifts and greetings are available at Mahogany.com, as well as select retailers and Hallmark Gold Crown® stores. Connect with Mahogany on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Hallmark Mahogany