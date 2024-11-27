HALLMARK VENTURE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES INITIAL HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC:"HLLK" or the "Company") announces today that its initial holiday revenue performance has exceeded expectations.

Jubilee's sales revenues have been driven by decisive investments in scaling and automation which has led to the Company's UNAUDITED internal sales outperforming in the near term.

For the Week ended November 24, 2024, including the busy weekend shopping period, the gross sales revenues were $54,662. For Saturday and Sunday alone, the gross sales revenues were $30,065.

Since becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Jubilee has consistently improved its revenue, with $33,952 in gross revenue generated for the month of October, compared with $195,408 for the first 25 days of November, a 585% increase.

Juan Pablo Desilva, Chief Operating Officer, stated "we don't generally comment on projections, but we anticipate this holiday shopping season to really ramp up our revenue, primarily due to the investments we have been able to make in scaling and automation. The investments we've made have had a direct positive impact on our top line revenue."

About the Company

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK) is a leader in the digital marketing space, specializing in machine learning and AI to automate and optimize ad campaigns. The company's platform delivers real-time insights, ensuring businesses achieve maximum ROI with

minimal manual intervention.

Jubilee Intel, a wholly owned subsidiary of HLLK, is continuing to push the boundaries of digital marketing with their cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies. As the team moves into the future, they are excited to announce a series of new projects focused on advancing keyword research, improving traffic quality, and refining time-series data analysis, all aimed at enhancing the efficiency and profitability of digital advertising campaigns.

