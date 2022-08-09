Halloumi Cheese Market to Surpass US$ 900 Million by 2030 Amid Changing Snacking Patterns among Millennials

Halloumi Cheese Market Participants to Capitalize on Rising Demand for Mediterranean Food with Longer Shelf Lives

Fact.MR's recent industry analysis on the halloumi cheese market offers a comprehensive outlook of trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints prevailing in the market. The study divulges compelling insights into segments of the market in terms of nature, flavor, product form, end use, distribution channel, and region.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global halloumi cheese market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 900 Million by the end of 2030.

The market for halloumi cheese is projected to be significantly impacted by various factors, including positive demographic changes and dynamic shifts in snacking patterns. Easy availability of different types of cheese with varying aromas and tastes in supermarkets and online platforms is also expected to drive growth.

Cyprus continues to be one of the top manufacturers and exporters of halloumi cheese. Apart from that, demand for halloumi cheese is anticipated to surge in European and the Middle Eastern countries owing to high demand for organic cheese among the health-conscious population.

Ability of halloumi cheese to provide a high level of protein is another crucial factor that is likely to boost the market. Demand for this type of cheese is on the rise backed by increasing shift towards snacking from conventional eating patterns.

Besides, rapid expansion of the retail sector and rising preference for Mediterranean food items among millennials are set to aid the growth in the market. Hence, key players are also focusing on improving their distribution networks and surge the shelf-life of their in-house products to attract a large consumer base.

Key Takeaways:

Middle East and Europe are projected to lead the global halloumi cheese market with a cumulative share of over 70% in the next decade.

The global halloumi cheese market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 900 Million by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. The U.K. has stopped about 70% of its incoming trade associated with halloumi cheese in the last few months.

Recent government approval to bring dairy products from various parts of the world to China is expected to push the country in Asia Pacific .

Growth Drivers:

As halloumi cheese is regarded as a high-protein alternative to meat among vegans, it is expected to generate more sales.

As halloumi cheese is high in calcium, it provides a person's bones with their structure and strength, which would propel growth.

Restraints:

Halloumi cheese has high sodium content and thus people with high blood pressure cannot consume it on a daily basis.

Though raw halloumi cheese contains moderate calories, consuming it with food that is coated or fried in oil can increase the calorie content.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global halloumi cheese market are engaging in research and development activities to come up with novel products. Some of the other companies are focusing on joining hands with renowned fast food chains or restaurants to provide them with their in-house products.

For instance,

In June 2022 , McDonald's UK announced that it is set to launch a new exciting menu item since Chicken Big Mac- Halloumi Fries. The popular fast food chain unveiled its innovative Taste of Cyprus and Spain menu that features Halloumi Fries, a new drink, and two burgers.

, McDonald's UK announced that it is set to launch a new exciting menu item since Chicken Big Mac- Halloumi Fries. The popular fast food chain unveiled its innovative Taste of and menu that features Halloumi Fries, a new drink, and two burgers. In December 2021 , Violife, a provider of vegan cheese alternative products based in New Jersey , launched its new plant-based Halloumi style cheese named Grill Me in Sprouts locations. It has also introduced Smoked Gouda Slices that would provide a nostalgic and mellow smoky flavor.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd.

Akgöl Dairy

Grillies

Routhier Weber GmbH

N.TH. Kouroushis LTD.

Lemnos Foods

FarmLand General Trading Co

Almarai

Waimata Cheese Company

GALAKTOKOMIO A.D.S DAFNI LTD

More Valuable Insights on Halloumi Cheese Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global halloumi cheese market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of halloumi cheese through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Flavor:

Plain

Flavored

Mint

Chili

Others

By Product Form:

Slices

Blocks

By End Use:

B2B

Food Service

Industrial

B2C

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets /Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Dairy Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Halloumi Cheese Market Report

What is the projected value of the halloumi cheese market in 2020?

At what rate will the global halloumi cheese market grow until 2030?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the halloumi cheese market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global halloumi cheese market during 2020-2030?

Which are the factors driving halloumi cheese market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the halloumi cheese market during the forecast period?

