Halloween decor that won't break your budget from the 99 Cents Only Stores!

Decorating can be done easily with spooky lights, decorative pumpkins, skeletons, spider webs, tombstones, and so much more from the amazing selection this year at the 99. Host a festive fiesta with our Day of the Dead items, create a magnificent dining room table with our "Blood Velvet" theme, or put together colorful candy bags with our "Mini Boo" collection for the kids. The possibilities are endless when nearly everything is less than a dollar!

Watch the video below to preview what's available in stores:

99 Cents Only Stores has everything you need to celebrate Halloween on a budget including name brand candy, costumes, masks, decorations and so much more!

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 386 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand grocery, fresh produce, and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. 99 Cents Only Stores was named in Fortune's 2018 "Change the World" list at #35 for the Company's unique approach to providing affordable produce to underserved communities.

