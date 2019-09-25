Halloween Enthusiasts Will Freak for Spirit Halloween's 2019 Halloween Hotlist

"We live and breathe Halloween, and are passionate about offering an unparalleled shopping experience," said Steven Silverstein, president and CEO, Spirit Halloween. "We believe quality matters and we work hard to craft top-of-the-line, unique costumes and accessories. We are proud to offer shoppers a one-stop costume and décor destination in an interactive shopping experience."

This year, shoppers will be transported to a foggy horror scene on The SS Riptide, Spirit's haunted ghost ship and Reaper's Wharf, featuring Spirit's terrifying aquarium. Those seeking a special thrill will want to say hello to Trick 'r Treat Sam with his interchangeable heads, life-size Pennywise and microphone-operated Headless Help animatronics.

"Our attention to detail makes us the Halloween authority so shoppers can make the ultimate Halloween memories," adds Silverstein. "We make it easy for our customers to access the hottest trends and signature fan favorites, as well as offer a diverse selection of exclusive costumes, in a vast range of popular licenses and characters."

Do Halloween with Spirit's top trend-inspired costumes for 2019. Highlights include:

Fortnite ™ and Borderlands : Move over, superheroes, gaming is it this year. Drop into Spirit Halloween to discover Google's most-searched-for Halloween costume – legendary Fortnite ™ costumes and accessories, including Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head. Or, go Psycho over Spirit's new Borderlands collection. You can also transform into fan-favorite Assassin's Creed, Minecraft, Overwatch and Halo characters.

Move over, superheroes, gaming is it this year. Drop into Spirit Halloween to discover Google's most-searched-for Halloween costume – legendary ™ costumes and accessories, including Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head. Or, go Psycho over Spirit's new collection. You can also transform into fan-favorite and characters. Stranger Things : Time travel back to Hawkins, IN. Spirit Halloween has Stranger Things costumes in full stock so customers can conquer the Upside Down as Eleven, Steve or Hopper. True fans don't have to wait for Halloween to flaunt ready-to-wear pieces from the franchise.

Time travel back to Hawkins, IN. Spirit Halloween has costumes in full stock so customers can conquer the Upside Down as Eleven, Steve or Hopper. True fans don't have to wait for Halloween to flaunt ready-to-wear pieces from the franchise. Baby Shark Doo Doo!: With more than 3.1 billion views on YouTube, Baby Shark is taking over the seas and Spirit Halloween has costumes for the entire family, including sweatshirt hoodies for Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Sharks too… Doo Doo.

With more than 3.1 billion views on YouTube, is taking over the seas and Spirit Halloween has costumes for the entire family, including sweatshirt hoodies for Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Sharks too… Doo Doo. Pop culture favorites: Pull off workplace antics with The Office's Dwight and 3-Hole-Punch Jim. Or reenact a modern-day cult classic with officially licensed costumes straight from YouTube's Cobra Kai .

Pull off workplace antics with Dwight and 3-Hole-Punch Jim. Or reenact a modern-day cult classic with officially licensed costumes straight from YouTube's . Anime Heroes: Break through the shining cloud and fly away! Spirit Halloween offers new Bleach , Baruto , Naruto, My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z costumes and accessories.

Break through the shining cloud and fly away! Spirit Halloween offers new , , and costumes and accessories. Halloween Horror: Lock the door, Halloween horrors like cult-classic Trick 'r Treat Sam, Michael Myers and Chucky are on the loose! Men, women and children aren't safe ­– but do have a full selection of horrifying costumes, accessories and décor.

Lock the door, Halloween horrors like cult-classic Trick 'r Treat Sam, and Chucky are on the loose! Men, women and children aren't safe ­– but do have a full selection of horrifying costumes, accessories and décor. Haunt the Household: Friendly décor from Harry Potter and the original Ouija board will make your home Halloween cheery.

The 2019 Halloween Hotlist is just the tip of the wand. Spirit Halloween offers thousands of costumes, animatronics and accessories in retail locations across North America and online at SpiritHalloween.com.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow Spirit Halloween @SpiritHalloween on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Hurry in, Halloween only comes once a year!

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,360 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 36 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritHalloween.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $55 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going toward a child's life. For the 2019 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 140 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $10 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

