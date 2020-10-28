Halloween Fest in Tokyo's Shibuya Underway Online This Year, Joined by Some 70,000 People

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Halloween Festival in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, joined by approximately 70,000 people, is underway online this year to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

The Executive Committee of Virtual Halloween is hosting the event, "Virtual Shibuya au 5G Halloween Fes," in "Virtual Shibuya," the ward's official information dissemination platform, from October 26 to 31 under the slogan, "#StayVirtual." Organizers are urging the general public to get together in Virtual Shibuya to enjoy the event in a way suitable for the new era, while asking them not to gather in Shibuya Ward during the event.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202010276297?p=images

Official website: https://virtualhalloween.cluster.mu/en/?l=en

Period: from Monday, October 26, to Saturday, October 31, 2020

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSA9H_TGgAQC6ANogSiNa5Q

Participation fee: free

Celebrities, comedians to give virtual live performances at virtual "scramble intersection":

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, who enjoys high popularity in the world as an iconic J-pop singer, and many other popular musicians as well as comedians will give live performances at the well-known "scramble intersection" set up in cyberspace.

VTuber Mirai Akari to hold talk session; popular films in "Netflix Cinema" can also be viewed:

Highly popular Japanese VTuber Mirai Akari will have a special talk session in Virtual Shibuya decorated for Halloween."Netflix Cinema" will show its original anime series "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" in Virtual Shibuya.

A variety of content, including costume contest, puzzle-solving game to be offered:

Participants can enjoy taking part in a costume contest using the event's original avatars as well as a game to search for hidden characters, which will be organized in collaboration with Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, among other events.

Ellen Allien, other globally renowned DJs to gather in Virtual Shibuya, connecting Shibuya to the world:

Ellen Allien from Berlin, Surgeon from Birmingham and Ken Ishii from Tokyo will be turned into avatars and gather in the virtual "scramble intersection," which has become a symbol of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

