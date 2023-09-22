Halloween Frights Come in All Languages, with Supernatural and Subtitled Series from MHz Choice and Topic

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A scream sounds the same in any language – and this Halloween, international streaming services MHz Choice and Topic bring viewers spooky, supernatural and subtitled series to celebrate the season. Both services offer a wide selection of shows and films from across the globe. There's something to suit every taste this Halloween, from the acclaimed French series THE RETURNED to the trippy SF8 from South Korea. Mark your calendar to check out these series in October:

Valentina Romani and Lino Guanciale in "La Porta Rossa" on MHz Choice
THE RETURNED (Topic) - This acclaimed, chilling supernatural series starring Clotilde Hemse (Lupin) and Anne Cosigny (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) was a landmark show, inspiring countless other series. Named one of the "Best International TV Shows of the Decade" by The New York Times, this French series takes place in a mountain town where everyone knows each other– but the dead inexplicably return as if their death never happened.

AWAKE (Topic) - This unsettling Serbian suspense thriller series follows a detective who solves cases through premonitions both she and her daughter have through their dreams.

BEAU SÉJOUR (Topic) - The dead must solve their own murders in this creepy suspense thriller series from Belgium. King of horror Stephen King called it "supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it."

HIDDEN: FIRST BORN (MHz Choice) - This uniquely Nordic fantasy drama from Sweden stars Izabella Scorupco (Goldeneye) in a tale of secret identities and supernatural powers.

LA PORTA ROSSA (MHz Choice) - In this supernatural crime thriller from Italy, a cop has a vision of the future moments before his death; now, he must stay on Earth to find his killer.

SF8 (Topic) - Sometimes regarded as the "Black Mirror" of South Korea, this mind-blowing sci-fi anthology series based on science fiction short stories by South Korean authors features eight visionary filmmakers as they envision the "perfect society" of the future.

UNSEEN (MHz Choice) - This dark thriller from Belgium has echoes of "The Invisible Man."

Full October Schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

About MHz Choice

MHz Choice, the evolution of the original MHz Networks television service, offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service. Select MHz content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex. Newcomers to MHz Choice are offered a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

