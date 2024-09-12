Halloween House Freehold Opens September 27th: A Spooky, Fun-Filled Experience for All Ages

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween House Freehold, NJ (located at Freehold Raceway Mall 3710 US-9, Freehold, NJ 07728) is set to open its doors on September 27th. It promises a friendly enchanting journey through meticulously designed rooms (each with its own distinct Halloween theme).

Halloween House Freehold Halloween House Freehold

At Halloween House Freehold, the focus is on fun, not fear. "We wanted to create a space where everyone can enjoy the magic of Halloween without the jump scares and gore that many haunted houses rely on," says Michael Dessart, CEO of Halloween House Freehold. "Our goal is to provide a memorable experience that's suitable for people of all ages."

Visitors will step into a world where each room tells a different Halloween experience. From the whimsical Spiderweb Light Tunnel to the eerie Beetlejuice Illusion Room, Virtual Reality, Interactive Trivia, Halloween House Freehold offers something for everyone. The attractions include the Glow in the Dark Room, The ToFright Show, the Haunted Carnival, the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired room, and the one-of-a-kind Trick or Treat Room, among others.

In addition, Halloween House Freehold is committed to being an affordable option for families. Tickets are priced lower than most Halloween attractions in the area, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun. In addition, flexibility in ticketing means that guests don't need to stress about arriving at a specific time; the attraction will accommodate guests whenever they arrive during operating hours.

Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm / Friday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm / Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm. Sunday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.

Halloween House will close on November 3rd. Birthday parties and corporate events are also available.

For more information about Halloween House Freehold, please visit: https://halloweenhousefreehold.com/

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR

[email protected]

516-639-0988

SOURCE Halloween House