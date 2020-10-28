Halloween In Broward Saved By Spooktacular Event

"Church by the Glades is obsessed with reinventing old ideas and finding new ways to communicate through diverse mediums. So when Halloween looked as if it might be canceled this year, we decided it was up to us to 'save' Halloween in Broward County," said Pastor David Hughes. "We are looking forward to providing a safe, exciting event for our community to enjoy Halloween this year."

Trick-or-treaters will be thrilled to get their candy from the custom-made "Candy DROP", an innovative and COVID-safe method to deliver treats to thousands of local goblins, dinosaurs, witches, princesses, and others. Live dancers, performances, and exciting visual displays will entertain and amaze both the young and young at heart.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes to either the 5:30PM or the 7:30PM services on Halloween night (Sat., Oct. 31, 2020). After the service, single-use candy bags/buckets will be provided to all trick-or-treaters who "pay" the cost of admission: two bags of unopened candy.

Extensive safety measures, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, will be enforced to ensure the safety of all attendees. Additional air and surface sanitation have been, and continue to be, routine at CBG.

As a global leader of creative worship experiences, Church by the Glades has been uniquely able to quickly adapt to the challenges of COVID-19.

In March, CBG distributed 5,000 rolls of toilet paper to the local community when local shelves were empty. This summer it was able to quickly adapt to online-only services because CBG has always valued and invested in its digital infrastructure. Last month when the church safely reopened its doors, it did so with its trademark humor , caution, and according to the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines.

Since 1981, CBG has been all about two things: Jesus and His Word! CBG is a hyper-creative and a fully-charged church where no perfect people are allowed. The church is led by Pastor David Hughes, who himself fought and beat COVID-19 this summer.

