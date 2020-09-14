Halloween Safety Guidelines Announced, Incorporates Harvard Global Health Institute Tools to Help Families Celebrate the Season Safely

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the upcoming Halloween holiday in the time of COVID-19 is different than before. The Halloween and Costume Association today announced new tools and resources to help families this Halloween season, including a color-coded COVID risk level map – provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute – that details COVID risk level by county, across the country, as well as new Halloween Safety Guidelines for the 2020 season, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) social distancing guidelines. These guidelines and map are now live on Halloween2020.org, with other features including social distancing suggestions and celebration alternatives, a Safe House Pledge and printable certificate.

"We are on a mission to ensure the safest Halloween celebration possible this year and want to make sure families and communities have access to the best, up-to-date guidance that prioritizes community safety," said Kevin Johnson, Halloween & Costume Association Chairman and Chief Excitement Officer at Elope. "The color-coded map developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute, along with our guidelines and additional website resources, can help ensure families find fun, yet safe ways to celebrate this season."

As cities and counties across the country begin to announce guidance, these Halloween Safety Guidelines in alignment with the CDC's social distancing guidelines, and the Harvard Global Health Institute map are designed to provide the answers, permission, and direction that Halloween enthusiasts and health experts alike have been anxious to receive.

"Families and policy-makers need clear and consistent information when it comes to COVID-19 risks to inform decision-making, including how to participate safely in the upcoming Halloween holiday and trick-or-treating activities associated with it," said Dr. Ingrid Katz, Infectious Diseases Expert, and Associate Faculty Director at the Harvard Global Health Institute. "Through our interactive COVID risk level map, we hope to provide parents a reliable source to help them celebrate the Halloween holiday in the most safe, fun way possible according to the risk level in their community."

While it's no surprise Halloween will look different this year – amid a year of high uncertainty – people are still longing for that familiar feeling only annual holidays can bring and are looking for guidance on safe ways to celebrate. As the Halloween candy leader, The Hershey Company has been following the steady increases in online searches by consumers on how to celebrate Halloween this season since April. "Halloween is more important than ever this year as we navigate the new normal together and are seeking opportunities to celebrate safely. We're inspired by the public-private partnerships and groups coming together that all have a shared value of celebrating Halloween safely," added Chuck Raup, President, U.S., The Hershey Company and National Confectioners Association board member.

Like Hershey, the National Retail Federation, UNICEF, Spirit, fun.com and the National Confectioners Association have joined together in promoting a safe Halloween. Businesses, non-profit organizations and local communities are encouraged to sign-on as supporters to ensure clear and consistent safety guidance for Halloween-lovers across the country.

In addition to the official social distancing guidelines and the interactive map, Halloween2020.org visitors will have the opportunity to take the Safe House Pledge. A printable certificate can then be displayed providing assurance to neighbors that proper safety measures are in place.

Even with the extra precautions and adjustments needed to ensure a safe celebration, Halloween 2020 still promises to be a once in a lifetime experience. In fact, a Halloween such as this won't happen again for at least another 152 years. Not only does Halloween 2020 fall on a Saturday, it also happens to be a full moon AND daylight savings time, a bonus for late night shenanigan seekers. In addition to all this mystical magic, trick-or-treating will also occur during a blue moon this year, the second full moon of October! This ultra-rare quadfecta is the stuff silver screen stories are made of.

Regardless of how we celebrate, the stars have clearly aligned to ensure unparalleled Halloween hijinks this year. The HCA has countless costume connoisseurs available for interview. For tips, trends, and random reasons to sport a superhero suit, visit www.halloweencostumeassociation.org.

