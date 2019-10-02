HalloweenCostumes.com Partners With the American Cancer Society for Hope is the Best Halloween Treat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HalloweenCostumes.com creates and inspires unforgettable Halloween memories, year after year. That's why this October, HalloweenCostumes.com is partnering with the American Cancer Society to help change lives across the country.

"October is such an important month for cancer awareness," said, Blaine Mauldin, Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society. "And this year with our new partnership, we are especially looking forward to launching this initiative with HalloweenCostumes.com and having an even greater impact in the fight against cancer."

From September 30 through October 30, HalloweenCostumes.com will donate 20% of their proceeds from shoppers who visit HalloweenCostumes.com/hope, to the America Cancer Society. With roughly 70% of Americans planning to celebrate Halloween this year, the online Halloween retailer hopes this campaign will make a large impact.

"Nearly one-in-three lives are affected by cancer, which makes this hit home for many of our team members," Mark Bietz, Chief Marketing Officer, said. "Our campaign, Hope is the Best Halloween Treat, is an opportunity for us to remember the lives we've lost, help those affected today, and come together in the fight against cancer."

The American Cancer Society is also partnering with Twitch streamers for their Gamers vs. Cancer initiative. During the month of October, HalloweenCostumes.com will donate costumes to 25 individual streamers involved in the initiative, who raise over $5,000 in donations.

John Gillick, Twitch gamer and acute lymphocytic leukemia survivor, attributes gaming to be an activity that helped him get through his cancer which made his involvement in this initiative seamless.

"During my weekly game, I could put cancer out of my head as much as possible and enjoy myself," Gillick said. "That helped me as much as medication. Gaming was one of the things I attribute to helping me get through cancer, so why not use it to help others get through cancer?"

For more info on Hope is the Best Halloween Treat, visit: HalloweenCostumes.com/hope

For more info on Gamers vs Cancer, contact: gamersvscancer@cancer.org

The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

About HalloweenCostumes.com:

Located in North Mankato, MN, HalloweenCostumes.com is a family-owned and operated business. What began as a small business operating out of a garage a couple of months a year, has turned into a globally-recognized online retailer with over 175 year-round employees and thousands of seasonal employees in less than a decade. The company ships to over 150 countries in the world year-round and is the largest costume producer in the world. For more information, please contact ross.smith@halloweencostumes.com

Media Contact:

Ross Hewett-Smith

Phone: 507-386-0207

Email: ross.smith@halloweencostumes.com

