HalloweenCostumes.com Releases Results of Their 2019 'Halloween in America' Survey

34% of adults surveyed believe that kids between ages 11-12 should be able to trick-or-treat by themselves. Other responses included ages 7-8 (7%), ages 9-10 (17%), ages 13-14 (29%), and 15+ (13%).

40% of adults surveyed begin decorating for Halloween during the second half of October. Other responses included the first half of October (31%), the second half of September (10%), the first half of September (7%), leaving the other 12% not decorating at all.



1 in 7 adults surveyed said they would feel comfortable wearing a sexy costume to a Halloween work event (of adults that responded yes, 56% were men and 44% were women).

1 in 4 adults surveyed said alcohol is their beverage of choice when trick-or-treating. Other responses included hot chocolate (18%), cider (18%), soda (11%), coffee (8%), tea (4%), and water (4%).



Over half of adults surveyed said there are not enough age-appropriate costumes for girls between the ages of 10 and 13.



Nearly 40% of adults surveyed said they will only wear a costume once and not keep it for reuse. Other responses included once (20%), twice (19%), and three or more times (19%).



Nearly 70% of adults surveyed believe there are not enough plus-size costume options available for consumers.

To counter the lack of plus-size costume offerings available, Tom Fallenstein, CEO of HalloweenCostumes.com, says offering the most sizes in the industry is one of the main focuses of the online Halloween retailer.

"We focus on full-family offerings, as well as having costumes for every size," Fallenstein said. "We have 300% more plus-size costumes than our top competitor, with over 900 styles to choose from. We also carry sizes up to 8x, which no one else in the industry offers."

Another top priority for the company has been offering age-appropriate costumes, as well as including girls' versions of costumes that are typically only available for boys.

"Age-appropriate costumes have been a real focus over the last few years," Fallenstein said. "For our girls' costumes, we are moving towards having more full-pant options available versus the skirt-only styles for girls. Along with that, making sure classic costumes that are usually targeted towards boys such as police officers, knights, astronauts, and firefighters, are available in girls' versions as well."

Methodology

The study was conducted for HalloweenCostumes.com through Google Surveys. The survey interviewed 2,012 U.S. adults over the age of 18 between June 25-27, 2019. Complete findings of the survey are available upon request.

About HalloweenCostumes.com:

Located in North Mankato, Minnesota, HalloweenCostumes.com is a family-owned and operated business. What began as a small business operating out of a garage a couple of months a year has turned into a globally recognized online retailer with over 175 year-round employees and thousands of seasonal employees in less than a decade. The company ships to over 150 countries in the world year-round and is the largest costume producer in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.halloweencostumes.com.

