Halloween's Finally Back at Party City with the Friends & Family Event of the Season

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars – Halloween is back at Party City stores nationwide on August 15th with the only Friends & Family Event of the season. The Friends & Family Event will celebrate the official launch of the newest Halloween costumes, décor and animatronics in stores throughout the country. Party City invites shoppers to head into their local store on Thursday, August 15th between 6:00 PM8:00 PM to receive 31% off your entire purchase (in-store only), free giveaways for the first 100 shoppers, sweet treats, and a spine-tingling raffle.

Eventgoers will gain priority access to this season's most coveted Halloween trends, including Party City exclusive costumes that promise to secure your spot as 'Best Dressed' at your upcoming spooky soirees.

Little goblins and ghouls will have the chance to experience their favorite character costumes in person and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

Head to stores.partycity.com to find a Party City store near you! Can't join us in person on 8/15? Go to partycity.com/halloween now to discover everything you need this Halloween season.

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Party City is the largest retailer of party goods in North America. 

PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entity Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories. 

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.partycity.com and follow Party City on Instagram and TikTok.

