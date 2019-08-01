Hallstar CFO Scott J. Hinkle Named President, Hallstar Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hallstar Board of Directors has named current Chief Financial Officer Scott Hinkle as President, Hallstar Services. Hinkle will assume this new position immediately, as well as retain his CFO title and responsibilities.

President, Hallstar Services

"Elevating Scott's position to president alongside our two other business unit presidents underscores our vision of Shared Services as a competitive weapon for Hallstar, supporting growth and innovation across the company," says Chairman and CEO, John J. Paro. "Since joining Hallstar in September 2018, Scott has been a significant contributor to the leadership team, quickly coming up to speed on the Hallstar operation, driving key new global initiatives forward and developing Shared Services as a center of excellence. I'm fortunate to have him as a key advisor."

The Shared Services group consists of Hallstar's Treasury, Finance, Accounting, IT, Marketing Communications, Corporate Development and Legal teams, all of which are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Shared Services supports both the Hallstar Beauty and Hallstar Industrial Solutions businesses, as well as the enterprise-wide activities of The Hallstar Company.

"I'm pleased to take on this new role at a growing, vital company like Hallstar and proud of the Board's confidence in me," says Hinkle. "At the same time, I know their belief that I can successfully carry out these expanded responsibilities is in part a recognition of the capabilities and strong leadership within my Shared Services team."

Hinkle and Hallstar's two other business unit presidents, Robert S. Hu (Beauty) and Carmen B. Masciantonio (Industrial), along with Chief Human Resources Officer Ashley P. Gertz, comprise CEO Paro's senior leadership team.

