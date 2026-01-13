Hally Leadbetter and The Lasagna Box Launch "BUNCHIES," the First Snack Designed by Golfers, For Golfers

Vegan and gluten free energy balls now available at Eatbunchies.com; a portion of profits from sales supports mental health initiatives

Available in January 2026, the snack will launch the Happy Golfer Wellness Brand and be available at the 2026 PGA Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hally Leadbetter, in partnership with The Lasagna Box, announces the launch of BUNCHIES, the first product under their new wellness and lifestyle brand Happy Golfer. Blending performance nutrition with playful, golf-inspired packaging, BUNCHIES introduces a fresh take on how golfers fuel their body, and their game.

BUNCHIES are vegan and gluten free energy balls developed with an expert nutritionist and lifelong golfers to deliver steady, sustained energy throughout all 18 holes. Available in three flavors, Chocolate, Maple Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Almond, each bite-sized ball is crafted from premium ingredients like nut butter, oats, dates, and hemp hearts to provide balanced macros without the crash of traditional sugary snacks.

Designed to fit seamlessly into a golf-ball sleeve package, BUNCHIES tuck easily into a golf bag, glove compartment, or gym tote. With 3g of protein per bite and functional ingredients that support endurance, they offer the clean, convenient fuel golfers have long been missing.

"Spending most of my life on golf courses, I realized there wasn't a single snack made with health-conscious golfers in mind," said Hally Leadbetter, founder of Happy Golfer. "Most options are either packed with sugar or leave you feeling heavy. With BUNCHIES, we set out to create something delicious, clean, and functional — something you can eat quickly between shots and rely on for steady fuel during a long round. It's a versatile, golfer-designed option that supports your energy, focus, and feeling your best on and off the course."

Happy Golfer is backed by a powerhouse team across sport, media, and consumer wellness. Its advisory board includes industry leaders such as Jared Solomon, CEO and co-founder of Five Iron Golf, Amanda Balionis, CBS broadcaster, and John Sherwin, co-founder and former CEO of Hydrant, who bring unmatched expertise in golf, broadcasting, and CPG innovation. Together, they provide the insight, reach, and brand-building strength that elevate Happy Golfer's mission and momentum.

Happy Golfer is a brand dedicated to bringing energy, joy, and performance to golfers everywhere. Each product from Happy Golfer is designed to combine nutrition and fun — with every purchase giving back. A portion of profits from BUNCHIES sales supports access to mental health resources, reflecting the brand's commitment to overall wellness on and off the course. The effort underscores co-founder Hally Leadbetter's enduring dedication to mental health awareness, an issue she has championed for years. Informed by her own lived experiences, Leadbetter sees the give back as an essential part of building a business authentic to her.

From functional snacks to playful consumer products, the brand is redefining how golfers nourish their bodies on the course and improve their well-being.

BUNCHIES are now available at Eatbunchies.com. Media can access photos of Hally and BUNCHIES through this link.

ABOUT BUNCHIES/HAPPY GOLFER

BUNCHIES by Happy Golfer is redefining on-course snacking with clean, functional energy bites made specifically for golfers. Formulated by a golf nutritionist and backed by leading figures in the game, BUNCHIES deliver steady, no-junk energy and are the go-to snack for golfers looking to fuel their fun on the course, at work, or anywhere life takes them. Happy Golfer, the company behind BUNCHIES, is a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

ABOUT HALLY LEADBETTER

Hally Leadbetter is a host, producer, and entrepreneur. She currently serves as the lead digital talent for Golf Digest, co-host of Mornings at the Masters, and appears regularly on CBS Sports Network. Hally is also the co-founder of Better Co. — a creative agency and production company that connects with today's golfer — and the co-founder of Happy Golfer, a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

ABOUT THE LASAGNA BOX

The Lasagna Box is a premier food and beverage consultancy that creates, incubates, and accelerates consumer packaged goods brands with lasting value. Founded by brothers Alex and Zak Thompson alongside Matt Stargel, the team brings decades of combined experience in operations, finance, manufacturing, and retail strategy—backed by a proven track record with major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Target. With unmatched executional expertise and a focus on empowering founders through employee ownership and shared success, The Lasagna Box transforms emerging product ideas into nationally recognized, profitable brands that drive meaningful value across specialty food categories and the communities they serve.

SOURCE Happy Golfer