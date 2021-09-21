Halmax Launches LinkInSMS, Solving the Limitations of SMS for Business Communications

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halmax, in partnership with Sinch, has launched their LinkinSMS cloud SMS service for national and global enterprises to improve the effectiveness of their mission-critical business processes.



LinkInSMS delivers up to 16MB of formatted rich content to any smart phone in the world. Other communications technologies are being introduced by other providers to address the character and formatting limitations of SMS. However, those solutions require their specific technology be used by both the recipient and the sender. LinkInSMS requires only that the sender and recipient use universally available SMS on a smartphone.

LinkInSMS automatically creates and hosts a Web Page of up to 16mb from the message content. The message content can be from a common email; or can be initiated from the LinkInSMS Customer Portal; or initiated through the LinkInSMS API. The URL of the web page is automatically inserted into an SMS message and delivered to any smart phone having SMS capabilities.

Each SMS has the option of security, which can be tailored by the sender and easily accessed but ONLY by the intended recipient.

"Combining the landing page security offered by LinkinSMS with Sinch's Tier 1 Super Network (https://sinch.com) allows brands to safely transmit messages with secure landing pages to any mobile in the world. Sinch is excited to partner with Halmax to bring this to market and look forward to powering it into the future," says Hugh Haley, Sinch's Regional Director for Oceania.



Some applications: An appliance service department sends an SMS to a service agent for their next appointment with the pages from the appliance manual in the link within the SMS. A broker sends an SMS with a link showing the buy (highlighted blue) and sell (highlighted red) recommendations to a client for approval.

A free 30-day trial is available providing full production capabilities for testing purposes.

LinkInSMS is positioned for the corporate environment with a robust Customer Portal and enterprise communications features. The customer can easily customize the company's business communications by creating lists of preset recipients, setting predefined headings and footers including logos, message templates, and much more.

LinkInSMS is a service provided and wholly owned by Halmax Pty Ltd. Halmax is an Australian company focusing on innovative communication products and services, with office in Australia, USA, and France. LinkInSMS provides communication services for organizations across all industries throughout the world.

John Hoffman

Halmax Pty Ltd, provider of LinkInSMS

e: [email protected]

p: +1 972 460 6070 (USA cell phone), +61 8 8121 6020 (Australia landline)

https://linkinsms.com/

