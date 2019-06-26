Halo Adds Former Credit Suisse Chief Economist To Advisory Board

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing, Inc. (Halo) is pleased to announce that it has added Dr. Neal M. Soss, Credit Suisse Group AG's former Vice Chairman, Investment Strategy and Research, and Global Chief Economist, as an Advisory Board Member to the Company. Operating across five continents, Halo is a global, independent Financial Technology platform that has dramatically disrupted and democratized the Structured Note marketplace. Built for the Advisor's needs first, Halo's technology helps Advisors analyze, customize, execute, manage and liquidate Structured Notes in an efficient, transparent and unbiased manner. This has helped Halo become one of the largest Structured Note Platforms in the world, and one of the fastest growing companies in Capital Markets.

Dr. Soss, one of the world's most respected Economists, will help expand Halo's thought leadership around global macro economic and investment trends. He will help investors understand the value of implementing Structured Notes, and how the products can be positioned to help mitigate risk and enhance income within client portfolios.

"Savers need the level of returns only risk assets can provide. Yet they may also want protection against risk asset drawdown episodes, which seem to happen at the most inconvenient moments. Properly constructed Structured Notes are a potential solution to this real world problem at a time when more of the burden of saving for our futures is shifting toward us as individuals," observes Dr. Soss.

"Dr. Soss is someone I have studied and read for a very long time. His expertise at the intersection of macroeconomics and finance is a perfect complement to Halo's sense of purpose and mission", says Jason Barsema, the Co-Founder and President of Halo. "Halo is deeply honored to have him as part of this impactful and important journey we're on, and our clients around the world will significantly benefit from his knowledge and involvement."

Dr. Neal Soss joins Don Benson, the former Managing Director of Midwest Fixed Income Sales and Key Account Management of Credit Suisse, Tim Bixler, the former Global Head of Credit Suisse HOLT, and Mark Cloghessy, the former Senior Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Management and International Strategy at Allstate Investments, on Halo's Advisory Board.

Dr. Soss retired from Credit Suisse in 2019, capping a 35-year association with the Bank. For the five years leading up to his retirement, Dr. Soss was Credit Suisse Group AG's Vice Chairman, Investment Strategy and Research. Before that, he was for many years the Bank's Global Chief Economist, supervising teams in the Americas, Europe, and Asia to provide guidance to the Bank's customers and client's capital committing activities regarding economic developments and financial market conditions.

In 1984, Dr. Soss joined The First Boston Corporation, which subsequently merged into Credit Suisse. Prior to joining the Bank, Dr. Soss was Vice President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with responsibilities in the areas of bank supervision and foreign relations. During a two-year leave from the New York Fed in 1982-83, he went to Washington to serve as Special Assistant to the Federal Reserve Board Chairman, Paul A. Volcker.

Dr. Soss's experience in Washington also included two years in the US Treasury Department as Director of the Banking Research and Economic Analysis Division within the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Dr. Soss also held various positions within New York State government under the Administration of Governor Hugh L. Carey, including three years in the New York State Banking Department as both Deputy and First Deputy Superintendent of Banks. As Chief Economist in the Office of the Secretary to Governor Carey, he acted as the liaison between State economic and promotion agencies and the Governor.

Dr. Soss' research has been widely published in professional journals, and he has been a frequent commentator on economic and financial matters in newspapers, radio and television. Dr. Soss received his BA, summa cum laude, in Economics and Spanish from Williams College in 1970, and his PhD in Economics from Princeton University in 1974.

