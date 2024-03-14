Halo Appliance Set to Debut its Game-Changing Capsule X Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliance is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Capsule X, a groundbreaking addition to the cordless vacuum cleaner market, on Amazon. This next-generation cleaning device is not just an enhancement of previous models but represents a complete transformation in the world of home cleanliness, setting a new paradigm in cleaning technology.

Key Features of the Capsule X:

Halo Capsule X with accessory bundle

Award-Winning Innovation : Capsule X redefines excellence in cleaning with its award-winning performance, proving that cordless can be powerful.

: Capsule X redefines excellence in cleaning with its award-winning performance, proving that cordless can be powerful. Unmatched Capacity : With a 2.0-liter dustbin capacity, it's the most spacious cordless vacuum available, yet astonishingly, it remains below 6 lbs, blending capacity with comfort.

: With a 2.0-liter dustbin capacity, it's the most spacious cordless vacuum available, yet astonishingly, it remains below 6 lbs, blending capacity with comfort. Extended Cleaning Time : Enjoy a seamless cleaning experience with up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge, supported by a rapid 2-hour charging period and exchangeable batteries for continuous operation.

: Enjoy a seamless cleaning experience with up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge, supported by a rapid 2-hour charging period and exchangeable batteries for continuous operation. Superior Air Quality : This unit features an advanced HEPA filtration system, which traps fine dust particles and allergens to foster a healthier living space.

: This unit features an advanced HEPA filtration system, which traps fine dust particles and allergens to foster a healthier living space. Ergonomic Design : It is engineered with Halo Equilibrium Engineering for optimal balance and ease of use, making vacuuming a breeze.

: It is engineered with Halo Equilibrium Engineering for optimal balance and ease of use, making vacuuming a breeze. Versatile Cleaning Kit : Comes equipped with a comprehensive set of accessories, including tools for hard floors, mini brushes for power cleaning, stretch hoses, and more, catering to all cleaning needs.

: Comes equipped with a comprehensive set of accessories, including tools for hard floors, mini brushes for power cleaning, stretch hoses, and more, catering to all cleaning needs. Solid Warranty Protection: Backed by a 2-year warranty, Halo assures consumers of the durability and quality of their Capsule X purchase.

Paul Bagwell, the visionary founder, inventor, and CEO of Halo Appliances, stated, "Launching the Capsule X in the U.S. market marks a pivotal moment in home cleaning innovation. We've designed this vacuum to excel in power, storage, and user-friendliness, thereby redefining what consumers expect from their cleaning devices. Our forward-thinking design and unwavering dedication to excellence are setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Beyond mere cleaning, the Capsule X is a step towards a cleaner and more eco-conscious future. Halo Appliances is deeply committed to environmental stewardship, implementing eco-friendly measures such as compostable dust bags and long-lasting designs that surpass conventional vacuum lifespans.

For more information, please visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

Media Contact:

Kayla Zadel

InDistribution Media

+1 561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Halo Appliances