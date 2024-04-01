Halo Appliances Award-Winning Capsule X Vacuum Now Available for Purchase on Walmart.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances, a pioneer in innovative cleaning technology, is thrilled to announce that the Capsule X cordless vacuum bundle is now available for purchase exclusively on Walmart.com. The Capsule X bundle includes the Good Housekeeping awarded vacuum, 10 bags, a wall dock, a fast charger, a crevice tool, an upholstery tool, the full-size carpet power brush, a mini power brush and a dedicated hard floor roller.

Product Highlights:

Award-Winning Performance: The Capsule X has been lauded for its superior cleaning capabilities, offering unmatched efficiency and power.

The Capsule X has been lauded for its superior cleaning capabilities, offering unmatched efficiency and power. Unprecedented Capacity: With a 2.0-liter capacity, it stands as the market's largest-capacity cordless vacuum, all while maintaining a feather-light design under 6 lbs.

With a 2.0-liter capacity, it stands as the market's largest-capacity cordless vacuum, all while maintaining a feather-light design under 6 lbs. Extended Runtime: With interchangeable batteries that support up to 60 minutes of cleaning and a 2-hour fast charge feature, the Capsule X ensures uninterrupted cleaning.

With interchangeable batteries that support up to 60 minutes of cleaning and a 2-hour fast charge feature, the Capsule X ensures uninterrupted cleaning. Advanced Filtration System: Featuring an enhanced HEPA standard filtration system, it captures the finest particles, contributing to a healthier living environment.

Featuring an enhanced HEPA standard filtration system, it captures the finest particles, contributing to a healthier living environment. Ergonomic Design: The Capsule X benefits from Halo Equilibrium Engineering, ensuring optimal balance and ease of use for an effortless cleaning process.

The Capsule X benefits from Halo Equilibrium Engineering, ensuring optimal balance and ease of use for an effortless cleaning process. Solid Warranty: Backed by a robust 2-year warranty, Halo Appliances demonstrates its commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction.

Paul Bagwell, founder, inventor, and CEO of Halo Appliances, stated, "Launching the Halo Capsule X in the U.S. market marks a significant step forward in transforming home cleaning. This vacuum embodies our vision of merging power with convenience to redefine industry standards. Our focus on innovation and excellence is poised to elevate consumer expectations in cleaning technology."

The Capsule X reflects Halo Appliances' dedication to promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's commitment to environmentally friendly practices, including the use of compostable dust pouches and durable designs, highlights its pledge towards reducing environmental impact.

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

To explore the revolutionary Capsule X and discover more about Halo Appliances' innovative solutions, visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

