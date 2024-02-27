Halo Appliances Preparing Introduction of the Revolutionary Capsule X Vacuum to Walmart.com

Halo Appliances

27 Feb, 2024, 15:54 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move for the home cleaning industry, Halo Appliances announces the upcoming launch of its latest innovation, the Capsule X vacuum cleaner, exclusively on Walmart.com. Designed to set a new standard in the market, the Capsule X combines award-winning performance and user-friendly features, establishing itself as the pinnacle of cordless vacuum technology.

Product Highlights:

Capsule X with accessories bundle
  • Award-Winning Performance: The Capsule X has been recognized for its exceptional cleaning ability, offering a breakthrough in cordless vacuum technology.
  • Maximum Capacity: Boasting a 2.0-liter capacity, it is the largest-capacity cordless vacuum available, all while maintaining a lightweight frame of under 6lbs.
  • Unstoppable Runtime: Offering up to 60 minutes of runtime per battery and featuring swift 2-hour fast charging with interchangeable batteries, the Capsule X ensures continuous cleaning without interruption.
  • Advanced Filtration: Equipped with an improved HEPA standard filtration system, it captures the finest particles, ensuring a healthier home environment.
  • Innovative Design: Featuring Halo Equilibrium Engineering, the Capsule X guarantees perfect balance and handling for effortless cleaning.
  • Comprehensive Accessory Bundle: It comes complete with a range of accessories to tackle any cleaning task with ease.
  • Robust Warranty: Backed by a 2-year warranty, Halo Appliances ensures customer satisfaction and trust in their cutting-edge cleaning solution.

Paul Bagwell, the founder, inventor, and CEO of Halo Appliances, states, "The launch of the Halo Capsule X on Walmart.com marks a transformative moment in home cleaning. We've engineered this vacuum to offer a balance of power, capacity, and user-friendliness that redefines what consumers expect from their cleaning tools. Our innovative approach and unwavering dedication to excellence are reshaping the industry."

The Capsule X is more than just a vacuum; it represents Halo Appliances' commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future. With initiatives like compostable dust pouches and durable designs, Halo is leading the way toward a greener planet.

For detailed information, visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

Media Contact:
Kayla Zadel
InDistribution Media
+1 561-544-0719
373555@email4pr.com

SOURCE Halo Appliances

News Releases in Similar Topics

