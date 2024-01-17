Halo Appliances: Setting New Standards in Home Cleaning, Good Housekeeping Institute Approved Five Years Running

News provided by

Halo Appliances

17 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances, a leader in innovative home cleaning solutions, announces its Halo Capsule vacuum cleaner has once again received the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Approval for the fifth consecutive year, spanning from 2020 to 2024.

Continue Reading
Good Housekeeping Institute award-winning Halo Capsule.
Good Housekeeping Institute award-winning Halo Capsule.

Good Housekeeping (UK), a renowned American and British lifestyle media brand, has awarded the Halo Capsule vacuum with high praise, stating, "This vacuum scored 100% in all of our pick-up tests. It's astonishingly powerful and compact." This accolade is a testament to the Capsule's efficiency and design in tackling household cleaning challenges.

The award-winning Halo Capsule has been rigorously tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute for its impressive capabilities. The GHI Approved badge is an achievement that consumers trust and provides strong brand acclamation, backed by rigorous expert testing, and can be used by manufacturers and retailers to provide a clear 'permission to purchase' message to consumers.

The Halo Capsule stands out in the market with its suction power, surpassing most other cordless vacuums. It cleans as effectively as a traditional corded upright on both carpet and hard floors. The separately powered brush bar is specifically designed to remove deeply ingrained debris from carpets, and its Boost mode ensures ultimate power for stubborn dirt.

Halo Capsule's 1.6L capacity is notably significant, being four times larger than some other cordless vacuums, allowing users to clean their entire home without frequent emptying. Unlike conventional bagless cordless vacuums, Capsule's unique design features an ultra-thin carbon fiber shell and an innovative Dust Pouch system, maximizing capacity and minimizing weight.

The Halo Capsule also boasts a major advantage in cleanliness, with research showing that 10 times more dirt escapes from bagless vacuums when emptying compared to the Halo system.

For more information on the Halo Capsule, visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES
Halo Appliances is an innovative home appliance company dedicated to redefining the standards of household cleaning technology. Founded by industry expert Paul Bagwell, Halo focuses on creating high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners. With its flagship product, the Halo Capsule X, the company sets new benchmarks in design and efficiency, using advanced materials like carbon fiber for an ultra-lightweight experience. Committed to sustainability, Halo Appliances designs products for longevity and minimal environmental impact, ensuring a cleaner home and a greener planet.

Media Contact:
Kayla Zadel
InDistribution Media
+1 561-544-0719
[email protected]  

SOURCE Halo Appliances

Also from this source

Halo Appliances Set to Launch Revolutionary Halo Capsule X Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in the United States

Halo Appliances Set to Launch Revolutionary Halo Capsule X Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in the United States

Halo Appliances is excited to announce the U.S. launch of the Halo Capsule X, an innovative cordless vacuum cleaner. This high-performance,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.