Halo Appliances: Setting New Standards in Home Cleaning, Good Housekeeping Institute Approved Five Years Running

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances, a leader in innovative home cleaning solutions, announces its Halo Capsule vacuum cleaner has once again received the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Approval for the fifth consecutive year, spanning from 2020 to 2024.

Good Housekeeping Institute award-winning Halo Capsule.

Good Housekeeping (UK), a renowned American and British lifestyle media brand, has awarded the Halo Capsule vacuum with high praise, stating, "This vacuum scored 100% in all of our pick-up tests. It's astonishingly powerful and compact." This accolade is a testament to the Capsule's efficiency and design in tackling household cleaning challenges.

The award-winning Halo Capsule has been rigorously tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute for its impressive capabilities. The GHI Approved badge is an achievement that consumers trust and provides strong brand acclamation, backed by rigorous expert testing, and can be used by manufacturers and retailers to provide a clear 'permission to purchase' message to consumers.

The Halo Capsule stands out in the market with its suction power, surpassing most other cordless vacuums. It cleans as effectively as a traditional corded upright on both carpet and hard floors. The separately powered brush bar is specifically designed to remove deeply ingrained debris from carpets, and its Boost mode ensures ultimate power for stubborn dirt.

Halo Capsule's 1.6L capacity is notably significant, being four times larger than some other cordless vacuums, allowing users to clean their entire home without frequent emptying. Unlike conventional bagless cordless vacuums, Capsule's unique design features an ultra-thin carbon fiber shell and an innovative Dust Pouch system, maximizing capacity and minimizing weight.

The Halo Capsule also boasts a major advantage in cleanliness, with research showing that 10 times more dirt escapes from bagless vacuums when emptying compared to the Halo system.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances is an innovative home appliance company dedicated to redefining the standards of household cleaning technology. Founded by industry expert Paul Bagwell, Halo focuses on creating high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners. With its flagship product, the Halo Capsule X, the company sets new benchmarks in design and efficiency, using advanced materials like carbon fiber for an ultra-lightweight experience. Committed to sustainability, Halo Appliances designs products for longevity and minimal environmental impact, ensuring a cleaner home and a greener planet.

