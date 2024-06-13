Halo Capsule X Receives Glowing 5-Star Review from TechRadar

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances is proud to announce that its latest innovation, the Halo Capsule X, has received a prestigious 5-star review from TechRadar, a leading authority in technology reviews. This accolade highlights the vacuum's exceptional performance on both carpet and hard floors.

The review emphasized four standout qualities: its ability to handle large amounts of debris, lightweight design, excellent maneuverability, and effortless bin emptying.

Halo Capsule X TechRadar 5-star award

Key Highlights from TechRadar's Review:

Top-Notch Performance: The Halo Capsule X excelled in various tests, demonstrating its ability to pick up everything from crushed biscuits to uncrushed cornflakes with ease. Whether on hard floors or medium-pile rugs, the vacuum showed no signs of scattering or snow plowing, performing flawlessly in a single sweep.

Light in the Hand: Weighing just less than six pounds, the Halo Capsule X is one of the lightest models on the market. TechRadar noted its comfort in hand and superior steering ability, making it ideal for extended cleaning sessions and maneuvering around furniture with ease.

Replaceable Dust Bags and Huge Bin Capacity: The vacuum features a massive two-liter bin capacity and uses replaceable dust bags, ensuring a more hygienic and convenient cleaning experience. This design allows users to handle large quantities of debris without frequent emptying.

The TechRadar review states, "Buy it if… you have lots of pets. The Capsule X collects more pet hair than you thought you ever had," and "I was equally impressed by the amount of [pet] hair it collected – far more than I thought possible."

Furthermore, the review concluded by sharing the Halo Capsule X is "a pleasure to use," praising its performance on various floor types, pet hair collection, and ability to clean under low furniture. The vacuum's design, featuring advanced materials like carbon fiber, further enhances its durability and functionality.

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X on Amazon, visit www.Amazon.com/HaloCapsuleX, or on Walmart, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet. Follow Halo on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kayla Zadel

InDistribution Media

+1 561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Halo Appliances