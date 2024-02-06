Halo Capsule X: Redefining Home Cleaning with Innovative Pouch Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances is proud to introduce the Halo Capsule X, an innovative cordless stick vacuum that is setting a new standard for home cleaning efficiency and hygiene. Founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, Halo Appliances continues its tradition of revolutionizing household cleaning with this latest addition to its high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly product line.

At the heart of the Halo Capsule X's design is the revolutionary dust pouch system, which offers unparalleled hygiene and capacity. Unlike conventional bagless cordless vacuums that have complex internal plumbing, leaving little space for dirt, the Capsule X's ultra-thin carbon fiber shell and dust pouch system is an ultra-lightweight design that's under six-pounds.

The benefits of the dust pouch system are:

Extended Use: One pouch can last up to three weeks, significantly reducing the frequency of trips to the trash bin.

One pouch can last up to three weeks, significantly reducing the frequency of trips to the trash bin. Large Capacity: The Capsule X Pouches have a 2.0L capacity, making it the largest-capacity cordless vacuum on the market.

The Capsule X Pouches have a 2.0L capacity, making it the largest-capacity cordless vacuum on the market. Hygienic Disposal: Its compostable pouches lock away dirt, allowing for hygienic disposal without the need to touch the dirt or have it floating in your face.

Its compostable pouches lock away dirt, allowing for hygienic disposal without the need to touch the dirt or have it floating in your face. Maintenance-Free: The pouch system eliminates the need for filter cleaning or machine de-clogging. Simply change the pouch and continue cleaning without interruption.

The Halo Capsule X is not only about cleaning efficiency but also about creating a healthier living environment. The improved H13 HEPA standard filtration, combined with our hygienic pouches, effectively traps dirt, pet hair, and dander, providing relief for allergy sufferers and pet owners. This feature ensures that the air in your home is as clean as your floors.

For more information about the Halo Capsule X and other innovative products from Halo Appliances, please visit www.HaloAppliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

