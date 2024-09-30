The Safest and Most Advanced GPS Dog Fence Brings Your Backyard Everywhere

Now All Dogs 10 lbs and Up Can Experience the Safety of Halo Collar

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created, is launching the Halo Collar 4, the first collar designed to fit big and small dogs, giving pet parents the ability to create a "backyard" everywhere they go. It is the first and only dual-frequency GPS dog fence for unrivaled accuracy that combines data from L1 and L5 GPS bands for the most accurate location that is not impacted by obstacles even in urban or bad signal areas. Halo Collar 4 also offers the perfect fit for big and small dogs with a tailoring system that lets you custom fit the collar to your dog's exact neck size from 8 inches to 30.5 inches. The updated rendition includes 25% more battery life for 30+ hours between charges, a smaller and lighter all-day fit and comes in a new Midnight Blue color, as well as updated Graphite, Orchid and Sunburst colors.

Halo Collar Announces Halo Collar 4

With the launch of Halo Collar 4, Halo Collar has quadrupled its sales, three years since inception, to become the leader of the fast-growing $16B dog containment category, with that number continuing to grow. Halo caters to pet parents who value travel and experiences, but will not sacrifice their dog's safety.

"We are thrilled to announce Halo Collar 4, our most advanced GPS dog fence yet, for both big and small dogs," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "We are committed to delivering the safest and most accurate technology to provide dogs everywhere with a safe life off leash."

Co-founded by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, Halo Collar allows you to instantly create and store unlimited wireless dog fence perimeters at the touch of a finger in the Halo app so you can keep your dog safely inside the boundaries that you set. You can use the built-in training designed by Cesar Millan to teach dogs to respond quickly and consistently to customizable prevention and encouragement feedback, including a variety of sounds and vibrations meant as a timely touch. All feedback is customizable, so pet parents can find what works best to keep their dog comfortable and safe.

"Halo Collar 4 allows pet parents to set rules, boundaries and limitations while creating a backyard everywhere they go," said Halo co-founder Cesar Millan. "You can now provide trust, respect and love to your dog knowing they are safe wherever they go."

Halo Collar retails for $599 and can now be found on halocollar.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com and Walmart.com for purchase.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 200,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

SOURCE Halo