HALO COLLAR NAMED TO FAST COMPANY'S ANNUAL LIST OF THE WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2024 AND INC MAGAZINE'S LIST OF THE NORTHEAST REGION'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Halo was also recognized in the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies.

The Most Accurate GPS Dog Fence Is Transforming Dog Containment

Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 shines a spotlight on businesses, like Halo Collar, that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Halo Collar continues to innovate new solutions and set the standard for tech products in the dog containment space. Additionally, born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled that Halo Collar has gained renowned industry recognition from both Fast Company and Inc. Magazine," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "These accolades are a testament to Halo's mission of using technology to keep dogs safe and living longer, healthier lives."

Halo is the next generation wireless GPS dog safety system and the only wireless fence that keeps your dog protected everywhere they go. You can instantly create and store up to 20 fences in each collar at the touch of a finger using the Halo app. Plus, the app includes its industry-leading Halo training program, designed and led by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan. Halo Collar retails for $599 and can now be found on halocollar.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com and Walmart.com for purchase.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 175,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

