HALO COLLAR SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION TO NEW RETAILERS

NEW CONSUMER SURVEY SHOWS THE HOLIDAYS ARE FOR THE DOGS

The Most Accurate GPS Dog Fence Ever Created Is Now Available on Amazon, Chewy and Walmart.com

New Halo/Harris Poll Study Reveals that 63% of Dog Owners Want to Try the Latest Tech Breakthroughs for their Dog

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo announced its newest model, the Halo Collar 3, the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created, is now available for purchase at new commerce platforms including Amazon, Chewy and Walmart.com, in addition to being available at www.halocollar.com. With 80% of dog owners saying they purchase stocking stuffers for their dogs, Halo is proud to be on the holiday wish list for a number of top retailers. Protecting more than 175,000 dogs, Halo commissioned an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll among over 1000 American dog owners to examine consumer spending habits when it comes to their pets around the holidays.

Halo Collar Expands Distribution for the Holidays

The study found a focus on pet gift giving with key insights including:

85% of American dog owners always get gifts for their dogs when holiday shopping

80% of American dog owners buy stocking stuffers for their dogs during the holidays

33% of American dog owners would rather spend more on their dog than their spouse or significant other for the holidays

63% of American dog owners are interested in trying the latest tech breakthroughs for their dog

"We are thrilled to announce our new distribution partnerships so that we can give pet parents easier access to Halo Collar, whether they are current or prospective customers," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "We are committed to providing the best for pet parents everywhere to ensure that all dogs can live a safe life off leash, while providing peace of mind that the dogs are safely in the boundaries that are set for them."

Halo Collar 3 includes a new PrecisionGPS™ software and active GPS antenna that leverages only the most direct GPS satellite signals when calculating your dog's location and provides stronger reception in areas with poor coverage or obstructions. Halo Collar 3 also offers revolutionary universal-carrier connectivity, for the real time location of your dog anytime, anywhere.

Halo is the next generation wireless GPS dog safety system and the only wireless fence that keeps your dog protected everywhere they go. You can instantly create and store up to 20 fences in each collar at the touch of a finger using the Halo app. Plus, the app includes its industry-leading Halo training program, designed and led by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.

"Dogs are an important member of the family pack and by giving gifts, pet parents are able to show their gratitude, love and affection to their dog," said Halo co-founder Cesar Millan. "I encourage smart device tools such as the Halo Collar, which gives your dog the rules, boundaries, and limitations they need, while allowing them to live freely and safely."

Halo Collar retails for $699 and can now be found on Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Walmart.com, and BestBuy.com for purchase.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Halo Collar from October 31 - November 2, 2023 among 1,079 U.S. adult dog owners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Samantha Lassen ( [email protected] ).

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 175,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com

