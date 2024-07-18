HALO COLLAR TRANSFORMS THE DOG CONTAINMENT INDUSTRY WITH GPS SAFETY SOLUTION

Sales of Wireless Dog Containment Collars Poised to Overtake In-Ground Wire Systems With GPS Dog Fence Searches Up 524% YOY

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created, has quadrupled sales in less than three years to become the leader of the fast-growing GPS wireless fence industry, due in part to changing consumer perceptions on in-ground wire systems. With over 200,000 Halo dogs, Halo Collar is providing cutting edge technology paired with an easy to navigate and rewarding in-app experience that allows all dogs to live a safe life off leash, everywhere they go.

Halo Collar Transforms the Dog Containment Industry

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com's 2024 survey, the global pet tech industry is expected to reach $13.6B by 2029 as trends show the rise in humanization of pets resulting in pet parents seeking premium experiences and products for their dog. This shift has led to the emergence of new players in the pet tech space who are aligning with the needs of today's younger pet parents who value travel and experiences, but will not sacrifice their dog's safety. In reference to the Packaged Facts' February 2023 Survey of Pet Owners, 68% of pet parents look for products to improve their dog's health and wellness.

As the Gen Z age group becomes more affluent, companies like Halo Collar expect exponential growth as nearly 50% of pet parents are willing to spend money on safety technology for their pets. In terms of Google Keyword Planner, GPS Dog Fence is up 524% YoY whereas the traditional in-the-ground fence term is down 18% when compared to May 2020. In the past 30 years, the latest containment innovation is the wired in-the-ground dog fence. Halo Collar is now replacing this outdated technology with a solution that is portable, cheaper and safer to use.

Halo Collar is leading the industry forward by leveraging first-of-its-kind hardware and design advancements to allow dog parents to give their dogs a safe life off leash everywhere they go. Unlike a traditional fence or an in-the-ground wired dog fence, pet parents can use the Halo app to create a "backyard" everywhere they go - whether it's on a hike, at the beach or on a road trip. Halo Collar knows that dogs and dog parents are always on the move, which is why the Halo app allows users to create and store an unlimited number of wireless fences in each collar, which is the growing preference of 32% of young consumers.

"We are leading the industry because our collars align with the needs of our Pack Members and their dogs - their trust means everything to me and my team," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "We are committed to providing next generation technology for evolving on-the-go pet parents everywhere."

Halo Collar includes revolutionary universal-carrier connectivity to make sure that dog parents can always know that their dog is safe without worrying about cellular providers and coverage wherever they go - at no additional cost. It also addresses concerns about traditional in-the-ground dog fences by replacing it with a technology solution that is easier and safer to use, as well as portable. Plus, the app includes its industry-leading Halo training program, designed and led by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.

Halo Collar retails for $599 and can now be found on halocollar.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com and Walmart.com for purchase.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 200,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

