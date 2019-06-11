Halo Communications Awarded Secure Clinical Communication Contract With Premier

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Communications has been awarded the first group purchasing agreement under the Secure Clinical Communication category with Premier. Effective April 16th, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of terms and conditions pre-negotiated by Premier.

"We are very pleased to be working with Premier to bring the Halo Clinical Communication Platform™ to its members," said Jose Barreau, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Halo. "By streamlining the purchasing process, health systems reduce the time searching for the right solution and instead can focus on improving communication across their organization to promote better patient outcomes."

The Halo Clinical Communication Platform helps reduce both clinician burnout and delays to patient care while connecting health systems across the continuum of care. The single, cloud-based platform unifies HIPAA compliant texting, an advanced clinical workflow system that includes on-call schedules, VoIP calling and critical alerts. It integrates with key on-premise systems, such as EHR, PBX, PACS/LABS and middleware for communicating real-time information and alerts.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Halo Communications

Time is Precious. Halo helps protect patients from delays to care and clinicians from alert fatigue and burnout by unifying clinical communication across the community on a single platform. The enterprise-wide Halo Clinical Communication Platform™ provides secure messaging, VoIP calling, mobilization of critical alerts and an advanced clinical workflow system that includes on-call scheduling.

