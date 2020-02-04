Halo Communications Hires HIT Leader for Strategic Growth Role

"I see tremendous opportunity to expand Halo's capabilities to health system customers in this growing market," said Kurt Hammond, Chief Growth Officer of Halo Communications. "The Halo platform is integral to closing the gaps in clinical workflow and communication that EHRs cannot, which directly impact patient care and financial outcomes," adds Hammond.

"We created the role of Chief Growth Officer especially for Kurt based on his expertise in building teams, creating customer-focused cultures and increasing value to customers," said Jose Barreau, M.D., Founder and CEO of Halo Communications.

The Halo Platform is a scalable, AWS cloud-based solution that includes secure messaging, on-call, role-based scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts and care team tools in a unified mobile platform. The Halo Platform's unique workflow management system instantly delivers time-sensitive information to the right person, role or team.

About Halo Communications

Halo Communications was founded by physicians in 2010 to bridge serious gaps in critical clinical communication that cause delays in patient care. What started as a HIPAA-compliant texting application has evolved into the Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform (CCCP) that uniquely supports the complex needs and scale of health systems. The Halo Platform combined with professional services enable health systems to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Halo is a long-term, strategic partner dedicated to achieving enterprise-wide objectives such as: standardization of communication and patient experience, technology consolidation and connecting the physician community. The Halo Platform brings together IT and communications solutions with a focus on clinical benefits to the patient and the provider. Halo has offices in Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL. Visit www.halocommunications.com to schedule a product demo.

