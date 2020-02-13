Halo Communications Joins the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

CINCINNATI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Communications, a leading clinical communication and collaboration platform (CCCP) provider for health systems, announces it has achieved Select Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Halo has been an APN Registered Technology Partner for five years. The APN Select Technology Partner designation shows Halo's commitment to its infrastructure and hosting environment to ensure it achieves the scale needed to support health system customer users and their affiliated physicians.

"We selected AWS for our cloud-hosting solution, because AWS was best positioned to help us meet our customers' requirements for high security, reliability and scalability," said Jose Barreau, M.D., Founder and CEO of Halo Communications. "Some of our largest health system customers have more than 30,000 users with several million mobile actions taking place each month," adds Barreau.

The Halo Platform is a scalable, cloud-based solution that includes secure messaging, on-call, role-based scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts and care team tools in a unified mobile platform. The Halo Platform's unique workflow management system instantly delivers time-sensitive information to the right person, role or team. This workflow and communication efficiency results in improved clinical and financial outcomes.

About Halo Communications

Halo Communications was founded by physicians in 2010 to bridge serious gaps in critical clinical communication that cause delays in patient care. What started as a HIPAA-compliant texting application has evolved into the Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform (CCCP) that uniquely supports the complex needs and scale of health systems. The Halo Platform combined with professional services enable health systems to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Halo is a long-term, strategic partner dedicated to achieving enterprise-wide objectives such as: standardization of communication and patient experience, technology consolidation and connecting the physician community. The Halo Platform brings together IT and communications solutions with a focus on clinical benefits to the patient and the provider. Halo has offices in Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL. Visit http://www.halocommunications.com/ to schedule a product demo.

