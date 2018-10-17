Halo Communications™ Launches The Most Interesting Nurse™ In The World Contest

With so many organizations providing awards to nurses for their nursing excellence, Halo wanted to go above and beyond and honor nurses who are not only incredible care givers, but also have full schedules outside of work. So many nurses juggle their demanding career with other activities including family, continuing education, personal hobbies or interests – and they find a balance and do it in an interesting way.

Allison Morin MSN, RN–BC and Director of Nursing Informatics at Halo was the inspiration. She spent years as a pediatric nurse before moving into a more technical role, and what makes her Halo's Most Interesting Nurse are some of the activities she's done in her life in addition to nursing – including as a member of a professional BMW race team! She started as a wheel washer and paid her own way to the races until she became the manager of one of the three cars the team raced – in between shifts as a nurse.

"Working on cars was something I started doing with my dad, and it morphed into me working on a racing team," said Ali. "It was a lot of work but very rewarding – much like nursing."

The contest opens today and allows people to nominate their "Most Interesting Nurse." Halo is taking nominations through November 14th and voting on finalists will begin December 3rd. The winner will be announced on December 14th and will receive a $5,000 gift card for a vacation – details and rules are listed on the nomination website, www.MostInterestingNurse.com.

About Halo Communications

Halo's mission is to streamline collaboration, so clinicians can focus on care. The Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform™ enables mobile collaboration for healthcare by consolidating secure messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP and mobilization of critical alerts, all powered by the Halo Clinical Workflow Engine™. This enterprise-wide platform helps protect clinicians from alert fatigue and burnout, and patients from delays in care.

SOURCE Halo Communications

Related Links

http://www.halocommunications.com

