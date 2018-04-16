HALO Completes New Headquarters

The state-of-the-art, 157,500 square foot facility will immediately house HALO's 300-person headquarters team with workstations for 200 additional employees. The building includes a 90,000 square foot warehouse for corporate promotional and recognition programs that are currently housed in two warehouses in the Sterling-Rock Falls community. This HALO-owned building is situated on a portion of a twenty acre site and represents Phase I of what will eventually be a 280,000 square foot facility. Groundbreaking was on April 1, 2017, and the project was completed on time and on budget.

According to Marc Simon, HALO CEO, "This building was designed both for our valued employees of today, and for the employees we will be drawing to HALO for years to come. We have collaborative meeting space, a wellness room, additional training space, and the latest technology throughout the building to allow our support team to do the best job possible for our highly valued account executives and clients."

Simon concluded by adding, "We received excellent ideas from nearly every employee and incorporated many of those ideas into the building design. Our goals were to make this the most comfortable work environment possible while providing flexibility for substantial future growth. We have achieved these goals."

HALO is planning a series of open houses over the next several months for employee families, local business leaders, as well as HALO's sales and support team from around the country. Terry McGuire, HALO Senior Vice President of Marketing and Supplier Relations noted, "There has never been a more exciting time to be at HALO!"

About HALO Branded Solutions

HALO Branded Solutions, with operational headquarters in Sterling, Illinois, and HALO Recognition, based in Long Island City, New York, are industry-leading providers of branded merchandise and global recognition solutions. With a national salesforce, HALO creates growth by offering innovative client solutions, priced competitively and supported by world-class operations and customer service.

Contact: Terry McGuire

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

HALO Branded Solutions

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-completes-new-headquarters-300629829.html

SOURCE HALO Branded Solutions