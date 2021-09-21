HALO Diagnostics Among First to Offer PSMA-Targeted PET Imaging for Men with Prostate Cancer

"PYLARIFY is a game-changer for early detection of metastasis and recurrence in men previously treated for the disease." Tweet this

PYLARIFY®, developed by Lantheus, targets a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) protein overexpressed on the surface of 95 percent of prostate cancer cells circulating in a man's blood. It is the first commercially available, FDA approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

"PYLARIFY is a molecular imaging game changer for early detection of metastasis in newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients, and for recurrence in men previously treated for the disease," said Dr. John Feller, HALO Diagnostics Chief Medical Officer. "Early and more precise detection gives patients multiple treatment options."

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting American men. An estimated one in eight will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Of men with localized prostate cancer who undergo initial treatment, as many as 50 percent may experience recurrence within ten years. Recurrent disease is often detected by rising PSA levels; however, conventional imaging, especially at low PSA levels, is not able to identify the location and extent of the disease in most cases.

PYLARIFY® enables visualization of microscopic amounts of cancer that have metastasized beyond the prostate by binding to PSMA and causing the cancer cells to "light up" on a PET scan, allowing the reader to better detect and locate the disease. Early detection saves lives.

The radiotracer is now included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for imaging prostate cancer.

About HALO Diagnostics

HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx, Inc.) changes patient lives and outcomes through early detection of the leading causes of death with precision diagnostics. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Diagnostics platform, we provide rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

