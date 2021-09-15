HALO Diagnostics Urging Screening for Prevention this #ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth

"Early disease detection facilitates less invasive treatment options, which can ultimately preserve quality of life." Tweet this

"Prostate cancer affects not only the patient but his loved ones, too" said Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics. "When caught early, this disease has a nearly 100% 5-year survival rate. Early diagnoses facilitate less invasive treatments."

First-line screening options:

Multiparametric MRI: By differentiating cancerous and healthy tissue, mpMRI is 50% more effective in detecting significant disease and reduces unnecessary biopsies by one-third.

By differentiating cancerous and healthy tissue, mpMRI is 50% more effective in detecting significant disease and reduces unnecessary biopsies by one-third. P rostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing: This simple blood test determines a patient ' s level of a protein produced by the prostate. Results higher than 2.5ng/mL may warrant additional testing.

This simple blood test determines a patient s level of a protein produced by the prostate. Results higher than 2.5ng/mL may warrant additional testing. At-home testing: Patients worried about COVID-19 may avoid an office visit using a mail-in kit. A certified lab analyzes patient samples and provides results within days.

Getting Treated

Instead of prostate removal, radiation, or chemotherapy (which carry higher risks of erectile dysfunction and incontinence), patients have options like HALO Dx Laser Focal Therapy, and TULSA-PRO® (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation), both non-invasive MRI-guided therapies with reduced side effects.

"Our prostate cancer treatment program is dedicated to preserving men's quality of life. We provide therapies that are personal and precise." said Dr. Feller.

HALO Dx is the only center in the nation to offer both Laser Focal Therapy and TULSA-PRO®, which use heat to precisely ablate cancerous tissue and leave healthy tissue intact.

About HALO Diagnostics

At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare, preventing, and conquering diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarker tests, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

HALO Diagnostics is a pioneer and recognized market leader in men's and women's health.

SOURCE HALO Diagnostics