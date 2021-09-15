HALO Diagnostics Urging Screening for Prevention this #ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth
Sep 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, HALO Diagnostics (Dx) wants men to know just how vital routine screening is when it comes to saving lives.
During the pandemic, prostate cancer screenings fell by 83%, putting more men at risk for late-stage diagnoses and metastatic disease. With prostate cancer being the second most common cancer among American men, they say early detection is vital.
"Prostate cancer affects not only the patient but his loved ones, too" said Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics. "When caught early, this disease has a nearly 100% 5-year survival rate. Early diagnoses facilitate less invasive treatments."
First-line screening options:
- Multiparametric MRI: By differentiating cancerous and healthy tissue, mpMRI is 50% more effective in detecting significant disease and reduces unnecessary biopsies by one-third.
- Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing: This simple blood test determines a patient's level of a protein produced by the prostate. Results higher than 2.5ng/mL may warrant additional testing.
- At-home testing: Patients worried about COVID-19 may avoid an office visit using a mail-in kit. A certified lab analyzes patient samples and provides results within days.
Getting Treated
Instead of prostate removal, radiation, or chemotherapy (which carry higher risks of erectile dysfunction and incontinence), patients have options like HALO Dx Laser Focal Therapy, and TULSA-PRO® (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation), both non-invasive MRI-guided therapies with reduced side effects.
"Our prostate cancer treatment program is dedicated to preserving men's quality of life. We provide therapies that are personal and precise." said Dr. Feller.
HALO Dx is the only center in the nation to offer both Laser Focal Therapy and TULSA-PRO®, which use heat to precisely ablate cancerous tissue and leave healthy tissue intact.
About HALO Diagnostics
At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare, preventing, and conquering diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarker tests, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.
HALO Diagnostics is a pioneer and recognized market leader in men's and women's health.
