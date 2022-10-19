Halo Fertility Grand Opening in Los Angeles County

Halo Fertility Launched by Founder & Medical Director Dr. Matthew Macer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility, a world-class fertility network that builds, leads, and manages fertility clinics and adjacent businesses, announces its newest practice, Halo Fertility. Led by Founder & Medical Director Dr. Matthew Macer, Halo Fertility delivers innovative fertility treatments with one-on-one care during every step of the process.

A highly respected specialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Macer utilizes his experience to provide patients with state-of-the-art treatments for infertility, fertility preservation (egg freezing), hormone balancing, endometriosis, and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Macer understands the importance of treating each patient on a case-by-case basis in order to achieve success with optimal health and wellness.

"As Southern California residents look forward to growing their families, there could be no better time for Halo Fertility to open its doors to provide gold-standard fertility services," explains Dr. Matthew Macer. "This fertility clinic will take a personalized approach for every patient while delivering phenomenal care with the variety of specialists we have in our practice, which not many practices in the area currently offer."

Halo Fertility is the fourth Southern California clinic that will be part of Global Premier Fertility's network of fertility centers serving local residents. Global Premier Fertility's unique partnership model will provide Dr. Macer and his team with the resources they need to provide innovative fertility care while working alongside an experienced leadership team to execute the mission of the practice.

"Dr. Macer is one of the most respected fertility specialists in Southern California and we're elated to have him as part of the team and to launch Halo Fertility," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "Global Premier Fertility is dedicated to providing high-quality fertility care for every patient who visits our clinics and we are honored to continue this mission with Dr. Macer at Halo Fertility as we expand our network."

For more information about Global Premier Fertility, please visit https://globalpremierfertility.com/. For more information about Halo Fertility services and an official opening date, please visit https://halofertility.com/.

About Global Premier Fertility :

Global Premier Fertility offers a unique partnership model through an innovative platform that builds, leads and manages fertility centers, providing physicians the resources needed to lead day-to-day operations while working alongside an experienced fertility leadership team to execute the vision of the practice. The Global Premier Fertility family of Partner Centers improves patient outcomes by providing a seamless patient experience through an innovative, comprehensive suite of services, delivering personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists.

About Halo Fertility:

Led by Founder & Medical Director Dr. Matthew Macer, Halo Fertility specializes in reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, providing a safe and hopeful space for patients by uniquely providing an elevated, personalized and comforting fertility experience. The center offers state-of-art technologies and high-quality fertility treatments supported by research that are customized to every patient to deliver the best experience and results possible.

