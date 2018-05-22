Halo® Goes Beyond "Food Supplements" To Holistic "Supplemental Foods" In The Pet Aisle

Halo's new line of "supplemental foods" is NASC certified (National Animal Supplement Council) and include: Joint & Hip Support, Senior Dog Defense, Sensitive Stomach, Skin & Coat Support and Immune Support.

"We've designed our supplements with active WHOLE food to add effective doses of functional food and herbal ingredients that work with the physiology of your WHOLE dog—not just a single system," said Myron Lyskanycz, CEO for Halo. "This means that our condition-specific daily 'supplemental foods' are each formulated to support and address a specific condition while also supporting your dog's overall health, aging, and wellness."

Just as Halo's kibble pet foods are fundamentally diﬀerent from the kibble found in almost all leading "natural" pet food brands – using real WHOLE meat and never any rendered "meat meal" like "chicken meal" or "fish meal" – Halo's whole food supplements are fundamentally different as well.

Halo only uses WHOLE food ingredients and herbs, like turmeric and ginger, with anti-inflammatory and healing properties that work on a dog's underlying condition first. Each of Halo's condition-specific "supplemental foods" contains a blend of active whole food ingredients – like sweet potato and coconut – with aromas that bring dogs running and a taste that keeps them eating.

Unlike common pill or chewable form supplements for dogs, Halo's Non-GMO shake-on and spoonable "supplemental foods" don't include any binders, fillers, sugars, glycerin or artificial flavors…only 100% active ingredients. Intended to be used on a daily basis, these condition-specific "supplemental foods" help to maintain a dog's health and vitality.

Every ingredient in Halo's "supplemental foods" goes through a purity and potency analysis as it enters Halo's production facility. Since all food ingredients have a unique biological fingerprint, Halo analyzes each one to make sure it's exactly as specified, so pet parents know that what they are giving their dog is healthy, beneficial and wholesome.

For cats, Halo's all-time most popular supplement Halo Dream Coat® remains available. DreamCoat provides a blend of pure oils that supply all the essential omega fatty acids needed to support a full, shiny coat, smooth skin and the health of your cat. DreamCoat's high quality botanical oils are cold processed to retain nutrients. It's great for dogs, too.

For over 30 years, Halo® has insisted on creating only holistic pet foods that rely ﬁrst on real WHOLE meat, poultry or ﬁsh…never ANY rendered "meat meal"…making these recipes fundamentally diﬀerent from the kibble found in almost all leading "natural" pet food brands. Halo uses OrigiNative™ GAP and MSC-certified proteins that say NO to factory farming and offer Superior Digestibility. Halo uses Non-GMO Vegetables in its pet food.

