Halo Health Continues Investment in Scaling for Growth; Steve Smerz Joins as Chief Technology Officer

"Our mission at Halo Health is saving lives by improving communication and collaboration in healthcare," said Jose Barreau, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Halo Health. "Steve Smerz has an outstanding reputation for successfully integrating information technology functions of high-growth organizations; critical skills which are aligned with our objectives as we embark in the next year of surpassing client expectations."

"Halo Health is poised to expand and scale to impact the healthcare communication and collaboration market," said Smerz. "This is a rising company in a vast ecosystem of healthcare technology, and Halo has the platform and potential to make a difference."

Most recently, Smerz was executive vice president, technology of NovuHealth, now Icario, a health and wellness organization. Previously he held similar chief information and technology officer roles at ABILITY Network, Definity Health and Stratyc – all organizations in which he scaled the technology operations to success.

The Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform (CCP) is a scalable, cloud-based solution rated as a KLAS 2020 top performer in the secure communication category for supporting the greatest breadth of clinical communication workflows. The Halo CCP offers secure role-based messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts, and team coordination tools -- all unified in a mobile platform for clinicians inside health systems as well as across the care continuum. Its unique workflow management system delivers time-sensitive, patient-centric information to the right person, role, and team in real-time -- enabling providers of all sizes and complexity to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency, and improve financial outcomes.

Founded by physicians, Halo Health is the healthcare technology company for clinical communication and collaboration. Its flagship offering, the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform (CCP) is a cloud-based mobile ecosystem that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care inside health systems and across the care continuum. Through its scalable platform for health systems, ambulatory, and long-term post-acute care organizations, Halo Health has demonstrated years of experience and improved patient and financial outcomes for enterprise health customers.

For more, visit www.halohealth.com or call 855-362-4256.

